Beyond The Field: ESG In Sport (Podcast)

Our clients want a law firm they can trust, one that stands out for a commitment to investing in them and empowering our teams. We want to stand out for our distinctive Linklaters mind-set so our clients want to work with us above all others.
Delivering excellent client service and using our global capabilities to help them pursue the right opportunities means they benefit from long and lasting relationships.
To put clients at the heart of all we do, we recruit and develop exceptional people empowering them to do and think differently. We serve our clients as a team, with a common focus on innovation, efficiency and agility.
Sports and ESG are becoming increasingly intertwined, with
tournament and competition organisers, clubs and individuals taking
more steps to travel, compete and operate with sustainability in
mind.
In this podcast, Benja, Claudia and James dive deeper into the
world of sustainability in sports – from the work being done
by Forest Green Rovers and FC Barcelona, through to the risks of
greenwashing and how organisations are can adopt ESG strategies to
help them prepare for the future.