15 November 2024

Beyond The Field: ESG In Sport (Podcast)

Sports and ESG are becoming increasingly intertwined, with tournament and competition organisers, clubs and individuals taking more steps to travel, compete and operate with sustainability in mind.
In this podcast, Benja, Claudia and James dive deeper into the world of sustainability in sports – from the work being done by Forest Green Rovers and FC Barcelona, through to the risks of greenwashing and how organisations are can adopt ESG strategies to help them prepare for the future.

To listen to all episodes in this series, visit our ESG Soundbite Series webpage.

