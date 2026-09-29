Recall Of Fresh Food Meals By Dog Food Brand Years

We are currently investigating the prospect of pursuing a claim for compensation on behalf of dog owners whose pets have consumed dog food manufactured by Years which has been subject to a voluntary product recall.

Background to the recall

Years is a UK-based subscription service supplying fresh, chef-prepared dog food to approximately 40,000 customers, as well as through certain retailers. Around December 2025, Years changed its recipe formulation, introducing buckwheat in place of quinoa, across its puppy, adult and senior fresh meals.

From late July 2026, Years began receiving multiple reports from customers of dogs developing sudden bilateral keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), otherwise known as bilateral dry eye. The company has now recorded 192 reported cases and has announced a full voluntary recall of all its fresh meals, excluding its Chef’s Collection Range.

Years has stated that their investigations remain ongoing. They are investigating the potential link between the use of buckwheat and the reported cases, including the possibility of contamination within its buckwheat supply. It has been made clear that this link has not yet been confirmed and that laboratory testing and root-cause analysis remain ongoing. You can read more about the recall here.

Symptoms reported in affected dogs

Owners have reported their dogs developing sudden dry eye affecting both eyes at the same time. Reported symptoms include:

Redness, cloudiness or dullness in the eyes

Excessive blinking or squinting

Pawing or rubbing at the eyes or face

Thick or sticky discharge

General discomfort around the eyes, including light sensitivity

Left untreated or poorly managed, this condition can progress to corneal damage and, in some cases, permanent loss of vision. If your dog has been fed Years fresh meals and has shown any of these symptoms, you should seek veterinary advice promptly and mention the Years recall to your vet.

Routes to remedy

We are currently investigating the prospect of bringing a claim against Years, and any retailers or suppliers who sold the affected food. Depending on the circumstances of your purchase, there may be more than one available route to remedy.

Depending on the circumstances of your case, damages that may be recoverable include: