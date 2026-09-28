Key takeaways: The Subscription Shake-Up - Are You Ready for January 2027?

The new subscription contract rules under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCC Act) are coming - and after a series of delays, the January 2027 commencement date is now firmly in sight.

In our latest webinar, Jen Dinmore and Alex Meloy unpacked what these changes mean for businesses operating subscription models and what steps they should be taking now.

Key Takeaways

The timeline has shifted, but January 2027 is set. After several revisions to the implementation schedule, the new subscription regime is confirmed to take effect in January 2027. The window to prepare is narrowing.

After several revisions to the implementation schedule, the new subscription regime is confirmed to take effect in January 2027. The window to prepare is narrowing. New pre-contract information obligations are on the way. Businesses offering subscriptions will need to provide enhanced upfront information to consumers before they enter into a contract.

Businesses offering subscriptions will need to provide enhanced upfront information to consumers before they enter into a contract. Mandatory reminder notices will become a requirement. Subscribers must be sent reminders at prescribed intervals, giving them a clear opportunity to review and, if they choose, cancel their subscription.

Subscribers must be sent reminders at prescribed intervals, giving them a clear opportunity to review and, if they choose, cancel their subscription. Cancellation must be made simpler. The new rules will require businesses to offer straightforward cancellation processes, removing barriers that make it difficult for consumers to exit.

The new rules will require businesses to offer straightforward cancellation processes, removing barriers that make it difficult for consumers to exit. Preparation should start now. With the commencement date fast approaching, businesses should be reviewing their subscription journeys, updating terms and customer communications, and ensuring their systems can handle the new requirements.

These changes will have real practical bite for any business with a subscription model. Getting ahead now will make compliance far smoother when the rules take effect.