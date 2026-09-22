Consumer Law: Are Your Terms Enforceable?

For businesses across Herefordshire, Shropshire and the Wye Valley, selling directly to consumers can be a significant source of income. Whether you run an independent retailer in Hereford or Shrewsbury, a hospitality business, a leisure operation or an e-commerce company serving customers nationwide, it’s important to ensure your terms and sales processes are clear, compliant and enforceable.

Many owner-managed and mid-market businesses in the region sell direct to consumers online, over the phone or in person, often alongside business-to-business trading. That mix can create hidden risk. Consumer rules on transparency, cancellation rights and refunds are coming under greater scrutiny, while customers increasingly expect straightforward cancellation processes for subscriptions, memberships and recurring services.

When a complaint escalates, or a chargeback lands, the key question is often simple: are your terms clear, compliant and enforceable?

A short review of your contracts and sales processes can reduce risk while improving customer conversion and retention. The focus is on ensuring what you promise in marketing and at checkout aligns with what your terms, systems and processes can support.

Key areas to review

B2B and B2C trading: if you trade with both businesses and consumers, do your documents and checkout journeys clearly identify which terms apply and when?

if you trade with both businesses and consumers, do your documents and checkout journeys clearly identify which terms apply and when? Key information upfront: are pricing, delivery timescales, limitations and any minimum terms displayed prominently before purchase rather than buried in links or presented after payment?

are pricing, delivery timescales, limitations and any minimum terms displayed prominently before purchase rather than buried in links or presented after payment? Cancellation rights and cooling-off periods: where statutory cancellation rights apply, do you provide the correct notices and a straightforward cancellation process?

where statutory cancellation rights apply, do you provide the correct notices and a straightforward cancellation process? Refunds, returns and remedies: do your policies reflect statutory rights for goods, services and digital content while remaining commercially practical?

do your policies reflect statutory rights for goods, services and digital content while remaining commercially practical? Auto-renewals and subscriptions: are renewal terms transparent, are reminder communications appropriate and can customers leave without unnecessary friction?

are renewal terms transparent, are reminder communications appropriate and can customers leave without unnecessary friction? Unfair terms risk: do any clauses create a significant imbalance, such as one-sided discretion, excessive charges or unclear exclusions? If challenged, these are the clauses most likely to fail

do any clauses create a significant imbalance, such as one-sided discretion, excessive charges or unclear exclusions? If challenged, these are the clauses most likely to fail Complaints and chargebacks: do you have a documented process that preserves evidence and reduces the risk of payment disputes?

do you have a documented process that preserves evidence and reduces the risk of payment disputes? Website journeys and sales scripts: are your online journeys and customer-facing teams operating consistently with your terms and conditions?

Why it matters

Getting this right isn’t just about compliance. Clear consumer terms help reduce disputes, minimise refund and rework costs and give your team confidence to support customers without creating unnecessary liability.

It can also make it easier to demonstrate fair treatment to card providers, marketplaces, insurers and regulators when issues arise.

If your consumer-facing terms have evolved over time, or you’ve inherited template wording from a website platform or provider, a focused review can identify potential weaknesses before they become disputes. Reviewing your terms and conditions, returns policies and subscription and renewal processes can help ensure your commercial position is clear before the next complaint, chargeback or renewal dispute.