Be Prepared For The Academic Year

The new academic year brings updated safeguarding guidance, statutory duties, and fresh challenges for school and trust leaders. From revised attendance requirements and exclusions frameworks to Martyn's Law compliance and inclusion strategies, discover the essential policies, training, and tools you need to navigate this term's regulatory landscape with confidence.

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Back to school... get ready for what this term has in store.

The new academic year brings new requirements, updated guidance and fresh challenges for school and trust leaders. Here's everything you need to know and act on before term begins - from updated safeguarding guidance and new statutory duties to the tools and training that will help you stay on top of it all.

Here’s how we can help you be prepared for:

Be prepared… with an up-to-date suite of policies

Our ready-to-use education and HR policies are a cost-effective way to keep your school's documents up to date and compliant. The full suite has been updated for 2026-27, with new policies on allergy safety and mobile phones - two areas where statutory guidance now places clear expectations on schools.

The suite covers everything you need for good governance and HR management, including safeguarding, data protection, admissions, complaints, behaviour, staff absence, flexible working, anti-harassment and bullying, and more.

Education and HR policies

Be prepared… for new attendance guidance

The updated Working Together to Improve School Attendance guidance is now in force - but don’t mistake clarification for a clean slate. The summer term saw an influx of updated DfE guidance which has significant implications. Two things matter most before term starts:

Understanding the changes

The 2026 revisions clarify rather than reset the law. Schools with robust, consistent processes will find the transition straightforward. Those without will feel the gap quickly.

School attendance revisions

Knowing your ABIE

Your Attendance Benchmark for Improving Education (ABIE) is now a live performance measure - essential reading for any leader responsible for managing absence.

What the ABIE means

Be prepared… to keep children safe

Keeping Children Safe in Education 2026 (KCSiE) is now in force and brings significant changes that all schools need to work through. Updates span safeguarding definitions, DSL cover, online search requirements, child-on-child abuse, gender-questioning pupils, filtering and monitoring, and more.

Key areas to review before term starts include:

Mobile phones: KCSiE 2026 incorporates the statutory mobile phone guidance. Your policy needs to reflect this.

Volunteers: The supervision exemption has been removed, changing what you need to do before volunteers work with children.

DSL cover: Updated guidance sets clearer expectations on cover arrangements during absences.

Gender-questioning children: Updated guidance provides clarity on how schools should support pupils and interact with parents.

Watch now: Navigating the changes and staying compliant

KCSiE: How to stay compliant

Be prepared… for new exclusions guidance

New DfE exclusions guidance is now in force. The updated framework affects how schools manage suspensions and permanent exclusions, the role of governing boards and independent review panels, and expectations around on-site suspensions.

The guidance is clear that informal exclusions and off-rolling are unlawful. Schools must ensure that managed moves, prolonged reduced timetables and repeated off-site directions are rooted in the child's best interests, with documented evidence in support.

Review your exclusions policy now, ensure governors are trained and confirm your processes align with the new guidance.

Watch now: DfE guidance changes

DfE exclusions guidance explained

Be prepared… for the new Academy Trust Handbook

The Academy Trust Handbook 2026 introduces the most significant changes to staff severance payment rules in years, alongside new controls on executive pay.

Staff exits and settlements

From 1 October 2026, every trust must meet a new numerical prospects-of-success threshold, follow stricter DfE prior approval requirements for novel, contentious or repercussive payments, and maintain a full documented record of every decision.

Tighter controls on staff exits

Executive pay

The 2026 handbook also introduces new controls on executive pay for trusts, including a requirement for greater transparency and governance rigour around remuneration committee decisions.

Executive pay changes

Be prepared… for Martyn's Law

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 (Martyn's Law) applies to most secondary schools, academies and sixth form colleges. Compliance duties take effect in Spring 2027 and the Home Office's final statutory guidance is already published.

Standard-tier requirements centre on documented procedures and trained staff. For most schools, it's about formalising what you already do. Start your governance conversation now.

Practical guidance for Martyn's Law

Be prepared… for your inclusion duties and new inspection criteria

Ofsted's new inspection framework is live from 7 September 2026 - and inclusion is an explicit focus. Schools receiving the Inclusive Mainstream Fund (IMF) must publish their strategy by 31 December 2026, but with inspections starting this term, waiting isn't an option.

Our inclusion strategy template walks you through every requirement, from barriers to learning to the seven principles of inclusion, so you can get a compliant strategy in place now. It's part of our SEND Support Pack, which also includes a SEND information report, SEND policy and accessibility plan.

Attend the webinar on 15 October 2026

New inclusion framework and duties

Be prepared… to improve equality with new EHRC guidance

The EHRC is revising its Equality Act 2010 guidance for schools. Most proposed changes reflect settled case law, so expect them to stick. Act on the direction of travel now.

Key practical implications for schools include:

Schools must treat underachievement or unexplained behaviour as possible indicators of disability and consider reasonable adjustments proactively.

The definition of 'sex' is anchored to biological sex, reflecting Supreme Court authority - review your single-sex admissions, facilities and sport policies accordingly.

Exclusion for disability-related behaviour is unlikely to be justified without reasonable adjustments first, including to the process and sanction themselves.

Same-day parental notification, record-keeping and data analysis by protected characteristic are all expected.

This guidance carries real weight in legal proceedings. Don't wait for the final version - review your policies now.

Equality Act guidance

Be prepared… with a fresh start on parental complaints

Join us on 17 September 2026 for a frank, practical session on parental complaints, hosted with the Confederation of School Trusts (CST) and PLMR.

We'll explore what's working, what isn't, and the growing challenge of AI-generated complaints - and what schools can lawfully do in response.

Rethinking how to handle parental complaints

Be prepared… by equipping your staff to handle what’s coming

Our training and professional development programmes give you and your team the skills and knowledge to handle the issues you face confidently so you can stay compliant with the latest requirements.

Designed and delivered by our expert lawyers and HR consultants, these courses and CPD programmes are tailor-made for school and trust leaders.

Programmes available for 2026-27 include:

Safeguarding : Programmes covering strategic safeguarding governance, safer recruitment, and a comprehensive Trust Directors of Safeguarding CPD course, all aligned to the latest KCSiE 2026 guidance.

: Programmes covering strategic safeguarding governance, safer recruitment, and a comprehensive Trust Directors of Safeguarding CPD course, all aligned to the latest KCSiE 2026 guidance. SEND CPD : Seven two-hour sessions and two Q&A sessions delivered online over six months, covering your legal responsibilities and good practice.

: Seven two-hour sessions and two Q&A sessions delivered online over six months, covering your legal responsibilities and good practice. Exclusions training : Step-by-step guidance through the disciplinary committee and independent review panel stages, updated for the new DfE guidance.

: Step-by-step guidance through the disciplinary committee and independent review panel stages, updated for the new DfE guidance. Managing school complaints : Giving you the skills and confidence to manage parental complaints effectively, including AI-generated complaints.

: Giving you the skills and confidence to manage parental complaints effectively, including AI-generated complaints. HR Pathways Academy : Equipping professionals with the skills and confidence to manage employees proactively, in line with HR best practice and employment legislation.

: Equipping professionals with the skills and confidence to manage employees proactively, in line with HR best practice and employment legislation. Data Protection Officer (DPO) CPD : Foundation and advanced programmes to keep your DPO's knowledge current throughout the academic year.

: Foundation and advanced programmes to keep your DPO's knowledge current throughout the academic year. School attendance and absence management: Two-hour sessions tailored to your needs, ensuring your team can confidently meet the latest requirements.

View full training programme

Be prepared… with the tools you need

Over 8,000 schools use our support packs - a cost-effective, one-stop solution designed by our expert team. Each pack contains ready-to-use templates, guidance notes, policies and practical tools you can adapt to your setting, all kept up to date with the latest DfE requirements.

Each pack costs £795+VAT per school or trust, with discounts for multiple purchases. We update each pack whenever the relevant legislation or guidance changes, so you always have the latest version.

Packs are available covering:

Our support packs

Be prepared… with expert support

Whether you need advice on a specific issue, team training or a set of resources to get the new term under way, our education team is here. Get in touch to find out how we can help.

We also offer on-demand, fixed fee annual support services giving you immediate access to specialist advice as you need it.

Find out more about our education team

Be prepared… by improving your governance

We offer a range of advice and guidance to help you enhance your leadership and improve your governance:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.