Practical Solutions For Managing School Complaints

With the 2026/27 academic year well underway, the pressure is already being felt. Our Summer 2026 School Leaders Survey, completed by leaders representing more than 1,000 schools, paints a picture that will be familiar to anyone working in education.

Ninety per cent of school leaders say parents are now escalating complaints to formal stages more quickly than two years ago, with less patience for informal resolution.

Under half are at or approaching breaking point: 7% already say complaints are unmanageable and 24% expect to reach their limit this academic year.

As one leader put it in our survey:

“Complaints are preventing leaders from leading.”

Identifying the problem is only the beginning. This piece is about what you can actually do – the practical frameworks, strategies, and resources that can help your school move from reactive crisis response to confident, proportionate complaint handling.

The real cost of parental complaints in schools

Twenty-three per cent of respondents confirm that staff have left their school or trust in the last 12 months where parental complaints were a contributing factor. A further 48% report that staff have considered leaving. Senior leaders and teaching staff were the most affected.

The fact that 23% of schools have lost staff due to parental complaints is not simply a recruitment and retention issue. Schools and trusts need to think practically about how they safeguard staff and build a culture where people feel protected, valued, and supported when challenged. What stands out is that this isn't just happening to newer or more junior staff. With 40% being senior leaders and 43% teaching staff, it's clear that the issue runs deep.

The training gap makes this worse. Over half of respondents report that fewer than 10% of their staff have received any role-appropriate training in the past 12 months on handling difficult conversations or complaints from parents.

That gap is fixable, and the rest of this piece sets out how.

Know who you are dealing with before you respond

One of the most consistent mistakes schools make is applying the same response to every complainant, regardless of their motivation or what they actually need from you.

Iain Grafton MBE, whose career spans 30 years in the police and over 20 years in school governance, has developed a framework of six complainant types. Originally drawn from academic work conducted by the University of Victoria in Australia and later adopted by police forces across England and Wales, it applies directly to schools.

Understanding which type of complainant you are dealing with before you formulate your response is not just useful; it can determine whether a complaint is resolved quickly and informally or escalates into something far more damaging.

The six types at a glance

Type 1: The normal, reasonable complainant

This is the starting point for almost every complaint. Type 1 complainants want a quick, proportionate resolution – often nothing more than an acknowledgement and an apology. The language you will hear is: "I don't wish to make a big fuss. I'd rather this doesn't happen to anybody else."

The single most important thing to understand about Type 1 complainants is speed. The longer a school waits to respond to a reasonable person, the more likely they are to escalate – and potentially move from Type 1 to Type 2. This is where most complaints needlessly become formal processes.

The solution: Treat every incoming complaint as the highest priority item in your day. Deal with it at the most informal level possible, as quickly as possible. Service recovery at the earliest stage is always cheaper – in time, resource, and goodwill – than a formal investigation later.

Type 2: The difficult/awkward complainant

Type 2 complainants are frequently Type 1 complainants who were not dealt with swiftly enough. The complaint may be the same, but the tone has hardened, details may be exaggerated, and the parent now expects a formal process. They may have read the school's complaints policy and arrived with expectations.

The solution: You can still resolve these complaints, it simply requires more structure and formality. Follow your policy carefully. Be clear about what the process allows and what it does not. Do not skip steps.

Type 3: The litigious or dishonest complainant

These complainants often present as calm and reasonable at first. The hallmark of the litigious Type 3 is that financial compensation emerges very early as the only acceptable outcome. For dishonest complainants, the complaint may be a deflection from another process running in the background, such as family court proceedings or involvement with children's services.

The solution: If financial settlement is on the table, do not be drawn into negotiating a financial outcome without professional support. For local authority schools, refer to the local authority's legal team immediately. For multi-academy trusts, involve your legal advisers. When a parent starts quoting legal frameworks you haven't seen before, you need to know exactly how to respond, especially when financial redress is on the table.

Type 4: The altruistic complainant

Type 4 complainants are spokespersons, reasonable individuals who have stepped forward and claim to represent a group of other parents. This is not unusual in the school context.

The solution: The primary challenge is communication: data protection and third-party confidentiality mean you cannot share details relating to other families through that spokesperson. Be clear from the outset about what you can and cannot communicate back through them. That clarity, stated early, prevents misunderstanding later.

Type 5: The hobby complainant

These are persistent complainants who, in essence, make complaints across multiple organisations as a matter of habit. They are often not malicious, but they will return, and they may try to draw in issues beyond the school's remit.

The solution: Focus only on what is within the school's responsibility. Do not be pulled into complaints about other agencies or organisations. Politely but firmly define the scope of what you can and will address. Deal with it, close it properly, and note that this person may reappear.

Type 6: The querulous complainant

Type 6 complainants are rare, but they are the most challenging. Not all complainants are the same and treating them that way is one of the most common mistakes schools make. Nowhere is this more true than here. Type 6 complainants do not want resolution. They want the complaint itself. If you get too close to resolving it, they will reframe or withdraw it and substitute a new one.

Warning signs include: wholly unreasonable volumes of contact (40 phone calls in a day is not hypothetical, it is a real example from this work), lever-arch folders of correspondence that do not actually articulate a complaint, threatening or aggressive language, irrational demands, social media threats, and correspondence characterised by excessive use of bold text, underlining, multiple font sizes, and quotation marks.

The solution: Be clear, firm, and policy-driven. You are not required to engage with intemperate, rude, or threatening correspondence. If 275 pages are submitted, it is entirely appropriate to write back and ask the complainant to condense their complaint onto one side of A4 within seven days, with the consequence that the matter is closed if they do not. Keep a detailed written log of every interaction. Stick rigidly to policy, because any deviation gives the complainant a new line of attack. If they write to Ofsted or the DfE – and they will – your written records are what will demonstrate that your response has been reasonable and proportionate throughout.

Respond quickly, then plan for escalation

The framework above points to one core principle that Iain Grafton distils into three rules:

Deal with it quickly: Speed of response and the authenticity of that response is the greatest single factor in whether a complaint resolves at the informal stage. Stick to your policy: If you deviate from policy, you hand the complainant a fresh complaint. Your policy will be scrutinised by the DfE if matters escalate. Keep a written record: Every interaction, every decision, every communication. This is your protection if the complaint goes further.

Speed alone is not enough. As Iain advises, begin with the end in mind. What do you want from this? What does the complainant want? Is there common ground on day one? If you have to go through the policy, manage the complainant's expectations about what that process can and cannot deliver. Aim for resolution but plan for escalation.

Equip your staff with the right training

The training figures from our survey sit alongside a complaints crisis that is driving staff out of the profession. That link is not coincidental.

Training is not a luxury – it is infrastructure. Knowing how to read a complainant, how to respond proportionately, how to manage your tone under pressure, and when to escalate is a professional skill. It can be taught. And it saves time, protects staff wellbeing, and reduces the likelihood of complaints becoming formal and protracted.

Our Complaints management CPD course is designed specifically for school leaders. It covers the practical frameworks and decision-making tools that allow leaders to handle complaints confidently, from initial receipt through to escalation. For the time and cost involved, it is one of the most effective steps a school leader can take right now.

Arm yourself with the right resources

Beyond training, having the right materials to hand before a complaint arrives can be the difference between a swift resolution and an avoidable escalation.

Complaints management support pack

Our Complaints management support pack provides schools with the practical tools to manage complaints effectively across all types. This includes structured guidance for each stage of the process, template communications, and frameworks for logging and record-keeping – the written audit trail that protects schools when matters reach Ofsted or the DfE.

“The volume and complexity of parental complaints has reached a point where it is genuinely impeding school leadership. What we see in practice is that vexatious or misused AI-enhanced complaints do not just consume time – they erode confidence, affect staff wellbeing, and draw governors and senior leaders away from the work that matters most. Schools need clear, enforceable mechanisms that allow them to draw a line under complaints that have run their course, and to protect staff from conduct that would not be tolerated in any other professional context.”

A well-constructed support pack puts those mechanisms in your hands, ready to use.

Managing parental behaviour support pack

Some complaints are not just difficult, they are accompanied by parental behaviour that is aggressive, threatening, or intimidatory.

“The tone of complaints has significantly changed with more aggression, more personal comments, and unacceptable comments. And people refusing to engage with the process – refusing to meet to discuss their complaint, complaining to several organisations at the same time (school, trust, Ofsted, DfE, LA, MP, local councillor, SEND tribunal), emailing several times a week. It is very time consuming and mentally draining.”

Trust Governance Professional, South West (School Leaders Survey, Summer 2026).

Staff should not face this alone, and they should not be left to improvise. Our Managing parental behaviour support pack provides structured guidance on setting clear expectations of parental conduct, communicating boundaries, and taking proportionate steps when those boundaries are crossed - up to and including restricting contact.

Address the AI-enhanced complaint differently

Schools are now facing a distinct and fast-growing challenge. Ninety per cent of school leaders have observed an increase in complaints from parents that appear to be AI-generated or AI-enhanced.

Of those who have experienced AI-generated complaints, 81% report increased length and complexity, 73% report a more formal or legalistic tone requiring greater professional resource, and 57% report that parents are less willing to engage in dialogue once AI has been used to draft their complaint. A further 65% note that parents are including AI-generated legal references or precedents.

What this means in practice is that complaints are arriving in a form that many school staff are not trained to handle. When a parent starts quoting legal frameworks you haven't seen before, you need to know exactly how to respond – especially when financial redress is on the table.

AI-enhanced complaints do not change the fundamental framework. The six complainant types still apply, and the rules of speed, policy adherence, and record-keeping remain constant. But they raise the stakes for preparation. A parent citing a legal precedent they do not fully understand does not have a stronger case – but if your team cannot identify that, the complaint will consume far more time than it should. Training and specialist support are the answer.

What school leaders can do now

72% of leaders call for a statutory definition of vexatious complaints, the single most demanded additional reform. A mandatory sequencing requirement, preventing parents from bypassing informal stages, is called for by 58%. Those systemic changes may come. But schools cannot wait for legislation to protect their staff and their capacity to educate. Our expert tools, training and frameworks make an immediate difference and are available now.

Iain Grafton's final point is worth repeating. Most complainants – the overwhelming majority – are ordinary, reasonable people. Deal with them quickly, with genuine intent to resolve, and most complaints will never become crises. The skill lies in distinguishing between types, responding appropriately, and having the structures in place so that your staff are confident rather than overwhelmed.

Without reform, the current system risks allowing a small number of individuals to consume disproportionate time, energy, and public resources – reducing the capacity of schools to focus on what matters most: educating children.

That is a risk you can start to address today.