Do You Have To Accept Digital Proof Of Age? (Video)

Our friendly and approachable team of specialist lawyers work closely with you to assist in dealing with your legal matters. We want to build lasting relationships and we will go the extra mile to reach the best outcome for you. We are transparent with both our advice and associated costs and pay careful consideration to both the legal and financial implications you may face.
Licensed premises operators in England and Wales face questions about digital proof of age requirements when serving alcohol. Understanding the current legal framework and obligations around accepting digital ID...