ARTICLE
6 October 2026

Do You Have To Accept Digital Proof Of Age? (Video)

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Rothera Bray

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Licensed premises operators in England and Wales face questions about digital proof of age requirements when serving alcohol. Understanding the current legal framework and obligations around accepting digital ID...
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Lesley Harper
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If you run a licensed premises in England and Wales, it’s essential to understand the digital proof of age regime.

In this short video, Lesley Harper from our Licensing team gives advice on whether you need to accept digital proof of age when serving alcohol.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lesley Harper
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