The UK consumer law landscape is undergoing rapid transformation as the CMA exercises its new direct enforcement powers under the DMCC Act 2024, with subscription contract regulations accelerated...

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

We are pleased to share with you our Consumer law revolution: autumn 2026 update, the second edition of our twice-yearly report designed to keep you at the forefront of the evolving UK consumer law landscape.

A lot has happened since our spring update. The CMA has shown it is eager to flex its new direct enforcement powers under the DMCC Act 2024, and the pace is only accelerating. Two developments stand out: the subscription contracts regime has been brought forward to January 2027, giving businesses very limited time to prepare; and the High Court has handed down its long-awaited judgment in the Emma Sleep case, rejecting the CMA's proposed blanket volume ratio for discount claims.

The CMA has now opened 19 investigations since November 2025, issued its first fine of £4.2 million for drip pricing, and ordered substantial consumer redress alongside headline penalties. With maximum fines of up to 10% of annual global turnover, consumer law compliance remains firmly a board-level issue.

In this edition, we cover:

The subscription contracts regime: what the new rules require and what businesses should be doing now to prepare before January 2027.

what the new rules require and what businesses should be doing now to prepare before January 2027. Price transparency: the CMA's enforcement activity on drip pricing and misleading discounts, and a deep dive into the Emma Sleep judgment and what it means for retailers.

the CMA's enforcement activity on drip pricing and misleading discounts, and a deep dive into the Emma Sleep judgment and what it means for retailers. Fake reviews, unfair terms and green claims: continued regulatory scrutiny, with new CMA investigations and updated guidance across each of these areas.

We have also updated our trackers of key consumer law developments and CMA cases, so you can see at a glance the full timeline of recent activity.

Request the report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.