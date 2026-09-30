Why CAP Code Rule 1.3 Matters: Social Responsibility In Advertising

Assessing the social impact of ads with the CAP Code

An advert can breach the CAP Code even when it makes no express claim and the potentially harmful detail is not its focus – as shown by the ASA's recent Jaded London ruling. Lifestyle imagery, creative choices and the overall impression of an ad can all bring Rule 1.3 into play; advertisers need to assess lifestyle imagery, props, and creative choices as carefully as written copy.

In this article, we consider what CAP Code Rule 1.3 is, key considerations for advertisers, and how this rule is utilised by the ASA to assess the overall impression and social impact of ads.

This article forms part of our wider series of insights concerning the ASA's enforcement of the CAP Code in practice. To learn more about enforcement in respect of HFSS ads, read our recent article here.

What is Rule 1.3?

Rule 1.3 of the CAP Code states that "All marketing communications should be prepared with a sense of responsibility to consumers and society". It is short, broad and deliberately flexible, but recent ASA rulings show that it can have real bite.

The rule is often relevant where an ad is said to normalise, glamorise or trivialise behaviour that carries potential consumer or societal harm, such as smoking, drugs, gambling, alcohol, body image, weight loss, health claims and content that may exploit vulnerable audiences.

The ASA will look at the likely overall impression created by the ad, including imagery, styling, tone, placement and context.

Key considerations

Rule 1.3 is broad enough to capture more than obviously harmful ads. An ad may be problematic even if it does not expressly encourage harmful behaviour. The ASA may consider that an ad is not compliant where the creative execution makes that behaviour appear attractive, normal or humorous. Ads targeting vulnerable audiences may increase social responsibility risks. Recent weight-loss and medicated weight-loss advertising decisions show the ASA's willingness to scrutinise ads that may exploit insecurities or present health interventions through emotionally charged or highly commercialised messaging. Traditional high-risk sectors remain under scrutiny. Alcohol, gambling and drugs remain obvious areas for rule 1.3 review. However, the same principles are increasingly relevant for fashion, retail, beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands.

Why is rule 1.3 important?

Most CAP Code rules are directed at specific risks, such as misleading claims, substantiation, targeting, promotions or sector-specific restrictions. Rule 1.3 works differently. It gives the ASA scope to assess the social impact of an ad even where the issue is less about a technical claim and more about the values, behaviours or lifestyle the ad appears to promote.

That makes the rule particularly important in areas where social expectations are changing quickly. Advertisers may find that creative approaches that once felt acceptable, edgy or merely aesthetic are now assessed through a public health, vulnerability or consumer protection lens.

The ASA’s Jaded London ruling

The ASA's ruling against Jaded London, published on 5 August 2026, concerned an email from the clothing brand that featured a model standing beside a scooter near a body of water. The model was shown wearing fashionable clothing and holding what the ASA considered to be a lit cigarette.

Jaded London argued that it was not clear whether the object was a cigarette and said that, in any event, it was not the focus of the ad. The ASA rejected that approach. It assessed the image as a whole and considered that the styling, setting and presentation created an aspirational holiday-style lifestyle. By associating that image with smoking, the ASA concluded that the ad portrayed smoking as appealing and irresponsibly glamorised it.

The ruling is a useful reminder that advertisers do not need to make an express claim about harmful behaviour for Rule 1.3 to apply. Where the behaviour appears as part of an attractive lifestyle, that association can be enough.

What does this mean for businesses?

The practical consequence is that legal and compliance reviews should not stop at the headline claim or the body copy. Visuals, props, styling choices, influencer aesthetics and campaign tone can all affect the likely consumer takeaway.

This is particularly important for fashion, beauty, wellness, retail and lifestyle brands, where campaigns often rely on aspirational imagery. If an ad includes smoking, drug references, excessive drinking, unsafe behaviour, unhealthy body image cues or other sensitive themes, the creative risk should be assessed before publication.

Building social responsibility checks into the creative approval process from the outset will ensure ads are compliant with Rule 1.3 and should sit alongside the review of claims, substantiation, targeting and mandatory sector-specific rules.

Practical steps to ensure compliance

Review the ad as a whole, including imagery, props, styling, captions, targeting and media placement.

Consider whether the ad could make harmful behaviour appear attractive, normal, funny or aspirational.

Apply extra caution where the audience may include children, young people or vulnerable consumers.

Do not assume that removing express references will remove risk if the overall impression remains problematic.

Keep a record of the approval rationale where the campaign touches on sensitive themes and provide disclaimers or support information where necessary.

Escalate higher-risk creative concepts early rather than after ads have been produced.

Final thought

Rule 1.3 is often treated as a catch-all provision, but recent decisions show that it is much more than a backstop. The real compliance challenge is to think beyond claims and consider the wider social message conveyed by the campaign. The Jaded London ruling underlines that, in the ASA's eyes, creative choices can be regulatory choices too.