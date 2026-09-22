Education, EHCPs And Specialist Schooling For Children With Cerebral Palsy

When choosing an education path for a child with cerebral palsy you may be considering whether a mainstream school can meet your child’s needs, whether a specialist school would offer more suitable support, and whether your child should have an Education, Health and Care Plan, commonly known as an EHCP.
Each child with cerebral palsy has different needs. Some children attend mainstream education full-time with reasonable adjustments and additional support; others benefit from a specialist school where teaching, therapy and equipment are built around more complex physical, communication or learning needs.
This guide explains how cerebral palsy may affect education, the support schools can put in place, how EHCPs work and what families may wish to consider when comparing mainstream and specialist schooling. It also looks at how a cerebral palsy compensation claim may help meet educational and support needs where the condition was caused by negligent care.
How Can Cerebral Palsy Affect a Child’s Education?
Cerebral palsy describes a group of lifelong conditions affecting movement and coordination. Its effects vary considerably, so no two children will have exactly the same experience at school.
A child may need support with:
- Moving between classrooms
- Sitting comfortably and maintaining their posture
- Handwriting or using classroom equipment
- Speaking and communicating
- Managing tiredness during the school day
- Taking part in physical activities
- Eating, drinking or using toilet facilities independentl
- Processing information or completing tasks within the usual time
Scheduled breaks, an appropriate seating arrangement and extra time for written work can help a child with cerebral palsy remain involved in learning without becoming too overwhelmed or feeling extremely tired.
Some children with cerebral palsy have an intellectual disability and require additional tools or aids to help them manage at school. A child may also live with other disabilities, such as visual, hearing or communication difficulties, which can affect how they access lessons and take part in school life. Teachers should therefore avoid making assumptions about a child’s understanding based on their speech, movement or physical disability. The support plan should reflect the child’s abilities, communication needs and the specific barriers they face.
Mild cerebral palsy may be less immediately apparent. A child might walk independently but experience stiffness, balance difficulties, poor coordination or problems with fine motor tasks such as writing and fastening clothing. These challenges can still affect their participation in classroom and school activities.
Can a Child with Cerebral Palsy Attend a Mainstream School?
Many children with cerebral palsy attend mainstream schools and take part in standard classroom learning alongside other children.
Whether mainstream education is appropriate depends on the child’s unique needs and whether the school can provide the necessary support. This may include accessible facilities, adaptive equipment, individual teaching strategies, help from a teaching assistant or access to therapists.
Mainstream education may offer opportunities for children to:
- Learn alongside peers from their local community
- Develop friendships and social skills
- Take part in a broad range of lessons and school activities
- Build confidence and independence
- Prepare for further education and adult life
Full participation does not necessarily mean that every child follows the school day in exactly the same way as other students. Inclusion means removing barriers so the child can participate meaningfully. For example, a student may use a communication device to answer questions, complete written work using speech-to-text technology or take scheduled breaks during longer lessons.
Parents should speak to the school’s special educational needs coordinator, usually known as the SENCO, about how the school will support learning and participation. Parents can contact the SENCO if they believe their child may have special educational needs.
When Is a Specialist School the Right Choice?
A specialist school may be appropriate when a child needs a level of educational, physical or communication support that a mainstream setting cannot provide effectively.
Special schools may offer the same opportunities as mainstream school, plus:
- Staff with experience of supporting children with physical disabilities
- Smaller classes and higher staff-to-student ratios
- Accessible classrooms and facilities
- Specialist seating and mobility equipment
- Communication aids and assistive technology
- Physiotherapy, occupational therapy or speech and language therapy as part of the school day
- Teaching adapted around each student’s pace and method of communication
A specialist environment may enable children with more complex needs to access education consistently and develop their independence. However, a diagnosis of cerebral palsy does not automatically mean that a child needs special education.
Parents may wish to visit several settings, observe the classroom environment and talk to teachers, therapists and other parents. Relevant questions include:
- How will the school deliver the support specified in the child’s plan?
- Are classrooms, toilets and outdoor areas accessible?
- How does the school support communication?
- Can therapies be incorporated into the school day?
- How will the child take part in trips, clubs and physical activities?
- How does the school encourage friendships and social inclusion?
- What experience do staff have of supporting children with cerebral palsy and other physical disabilities?
The child’s views should also form part of the decision where they are able to express them. What works at primary school may not remain suitable as the child grows, so to support a child with cerebral palsy in a school setting, families and educators should review the placement as needs develop.
What Is an Education, Health and Care Plan?
An Education, Health and Care Plan, commonly called an EHCP, is a legal document for a child or young person who needs more support than is normally available through special educational needs provision.
An EHCP identifies the child’s:
- Special educational needs
- Health and social care needs relating to their education
- Intended educational outcomes
- Support and provision required to meet those needs
- Suitable educational placement
In England, EHCPs are available to children and young people up to the age of 25. Parents can ask their local authority to carry out an Education, Health and Care needs assessment. A young person aged between 16 and 25 can also make the request themselves. Teachers, doctors, health visitors and others involved with the child may request an assessment as well.
An EHCP does not simply confirm that a child has cerebral palsy. It should describe their individual needs and state the provision required to achieve specific outcomes. This might include specialist teaching, therapy, classroom assistance, communication support, adaptive equipment or transport arrangements.
Read about how to request an ECHP from this government SEND guide for children with educational needs.
Does Every Child With Cerebral Palsy Need an EHCP?
Some children receive the support they need through the school’s existing special educational needs provision. A child may need an EHCP when they require more support than the school can provide through ordinary SEN support.
An EHCP may be appropriate when a child:
- Needs regular input from several services
- Requires specialist equipment or communication support
- Has significant mobility or personal care needs
- Needs frequent therapy during the school day
- Requires substantial changes to teaching or the learning environment
- Is not making expected progress despite the support already provided
Parents who think their child may need an EHCP can begin by talking to the SENCO and gathering information about the child’s development, progress and existing support. Relevant evidence may include school reports and assessments from doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.
Because EHCPs and education law differ across the UK, this guidance relates specifically to England.
What Support Can Schools Provide?
Effective support should be individualised. A strategy that benefits one student with cerebral palsy may not be appropriate for another. The school should work with the child, their parents and the other professionals involved to understand what enables the child to learn and participate to the best of their ability.
Classroom adaptations
Physical modifications can make a significant difference to a child’s independence and comfort.
Depending on the child’s needs, adaptations may include:
- Clear routes between desks and classroom resources
- An appropriate seating arrangement
- Adjustable desks or supportive seating
- Learning materials kept within easy reach
- Additional space for a wheelchair or walking frame
- Accessible toilets and changing facilities
- A lift or suitable ground-floor classrooms
- Extra time to move between lessons
- Scheduled rest breaks to manage fatigue
Teachers may also need to adjust their instruction. Providing visual schedules, breaking activities into manageable stages and allowing multiple ways to demonstrate learning can benefit students with movement or communication difficulties.
Learn more about the types of treatments from this cerebral palsy factsheet.
Therapies in school
Some children with cerebral palsy receive therapy at school or follow strategies recommended by therapists.
This might involve:
- Physiotherapy to support movement, posture and physical function
- Occupational therapy to build independence in everyday tasks and identify useful adaptations
- Speech and language therapy to support speech, communication, eating or drinking
Therapy should not unnecessarily remove the child from learning or isolate them from their peers. Teachers and therapists can work together to incorporate appropriate exercises or techniques into the classroom and wider school day.
Occupational therapy may also identify adaptive equipment, seating arrangements or changes to classroom routines that support participation.
Assistive technology
Assistive technology can give a child greater independence in the classroom.
Depending on their needs, this may include:
- Speech-to-text software
- Adapted keyboards or switches
- Eye-gaze technology
- Tablets and touchscreen devices
- Alternative and augmentative communication systems
- Software that supports reading and writing
- Electronic note-taking equipment
The appropriate technology should reflect the child’s strengths and preferred form of communication. Teachers and support staff also need suitable instruction so they can use the equipment consistently.
Communication support
Some children understand spoken language but find speech difficult. Others may need additional support to understand instructions or express themselves.
Communication aids can include picture boards, symbols, electronic devices or eye-gaze systems. Visual timetables and written prompts may also improve understanding. For instance, a child who finds handwriting challenging could type, dictate their answers or use symbols.
Teachers should allow enough time for the child to respond and avoid finishing the child’s sentences. They should talk directly to the child, even when a teaching assistant or parent is present.
Open communication between school staff and families helps everyone use the same techniques and understand changes in the child’s needs.
Read our guide to cerebral palsy treatment options for more information.
Helping Children Take Part in School Life
Supporting children with cerebral palsy in school involves more than adapting academic lessons. Children should have meaningful opportunities to make friends, develop social skills and participate in the wider school community.
Schools should plan for inclusion in:
- Physical education
- Assemblies
- School trips
- Clubs and performances
- Break times
- Residential activities
- Social events
A child with special needs may need adapted activities, additional staff support or accessible transport. Schools should ensure they discuss these requirements early rather than assuming that participation will not be possible.
Peer support can be valuable, but other children should not become responsible for providing care. Teachers should encourage friendships based on shared interests rather than positioning the child as someone who needs additional support.
The school should also promote a classroom culture that respects disability and those with additional needs and has a clear zero-tolerance policy towards bullying. Staff should respond promptly to exclusion, insensitive comments or behaviour that isolates the child.
Working Together to Support Your Child
Regular communication helps parents, teachers and therapists understand what is working and what needs to change.
The people involved may include:
- Parents and the child
- Class teachers
- The school SENCO
- Teaching assistants
- A physiotherapist
- An occupational therapist
- A speech and language therapist
- A paediatrician
- An educational psychologist
- Local authority staff
Parents often have detailed knowledge of how their child communicates, manages fatigue and responds to different activities. Teachers can share information about learning, friendships and participation at school. Other professionals can recommend strategies, equipment or changes to the educational environment.
Families may find it useful to agree how information will be shared. This could involve a home-school communication book, regular meetings or scheduled reviews.
The plan should develop alongside the child. A child’s needs may change when they begin secondary school, move between classrooms more frequently, prepare for examinations or start planning for further education.
How Can Medical Negligence Compensation Support a Child’s Education?
Cerebral palsy is not always caused by medical negligence. However, a cerebral palsy compensation claim may be possible where negligent care before, during or shortly after birth caused or materially contributed to the child’s brain injury.
Examples may include failures to:
- Identify and respond to fetal distress
- Deliver a baby promptly when necessary
- Manage complications during labour
- Recognise and respond to signs that a baby was not receiving enough oxygen
- Monitor or treat severe jaundice correctly
Where medical negligence caused cerebral palsy, compensation should reflect the effect of the injury throughout the child’s life. Educational needs form an important part of this assessment, particularly when considering the practical cost of supporting a child with cerebral palsy in school and helping the child work towards their full potential.
Depending on the circumstances, compensation may contribute towards:
- Specialist educational assessments
- Additional teaching, tutoring or other extra help
- Educational support outside the school’s usual provision
- Assistive technology and communication equipment
- A support worker
- Therapy connected with the child’s educational development
- Adapted transport
- Specialist equipment for learning at home
- Future education and vocational support
Compensation does not replace the local authority’s responsibilities or the support available through an EHCP. Instead, it may fund additional provision and address needs arising from the injury that statutory services do not fully meet.
When calculating compensation, there may be other considerations beyond the child’s immediate classroom needs. These can include how their support requirements may change as they grow, the cost of replacing equipment, the need for further assessments and the effect of developing greater independence over time.
Independent experts may assess the child’s current and future education, care, therapy, equipment and accommodation needs. Their evidence helps us calculate compensation that reflects the support the child is likely to require in practice, both during their education and as they move towards adult life.
How JMW Supports Families
We understand that decisions about education are closely connected to a child’s communication, mobility, care and future independence. When we investigate a medical negligence claim involving cerebral palsy, we consider the child’s needs as a whole, not only the circumstances of their birth.
We gather medical records and detailed information from the family before instructing independent experts where appropriate. Educational, medical and care experts can then assess the support, therapies, equipment and adaptations the child may need now and in the future.
Our team includes members of the Law Society’s specialist panel of clinical negligence solicitors and the Action against Medical Accidents solicitors panel. This experience allows us to build a detailed claim while helping families understand the wider support available to them.
Families can also read JMW’s Ultimate Cerebral Palsy Resource List, which brings together information from trusted UK charities, support groups, therapy and care services, adaptive equipment providers, financial guidance and respite services.
Originally published 18 August 2026.
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