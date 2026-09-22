Education, EHCPs And Specialist Schooling For Children With Cerebral Palsy

How Can Cerebral Palsy Affect a Child’s Education?

Cerebral palsy describes a group of lifelong conditions affecting movement and coordination. Its effects vary considerably, so no two children will have exactly the same experience at school.

A child may need support with:

Moving between classrooms



Sitting comfortably and maintaining their posture



Handwriting or using classroom equipment



Speaking and communicating



Managing tiredness during the school day



Taking part in physical activities



Eating, drinking or using toilet facilities independentl



Processing information or completing tasks within the usual time

Scheduled breaks, an appropriate seating arrangement and extra time for written work can help a child with cerebral palsy remain involved in learning without becoming too overwhelmed or feeling extremely tired.

Some children with cerebral palsy have an intellectual disability and require additional tools or aids to help them manage at school. A child may also live with other disabilities, such as visual, hearing or communication difficulties, which can affect how they access lessons and take part in school life. Teachers should therefore avoid making assumptions about a child’s understanding based on their speech, movement or physical disability. The support plan should reflect the child’s abilities, communication needs and the specific barriers they face.

Mild cerebral palsy may be less immediately apparent. A child might walk independently but experience stiffness, balance difficulties, poor coordination or problems with fine motor tasks such as writing and fastening clothing. These challenges can still affect their participation in classroom and school activities.

Can a Child with Cerebral Palsy Attend a Mainstream School?

Many children with cerebral palsy attend mainstream schools and take part in standard classroom learning alongside other children.

Whether mainstream education is appropriate depends on the child’s unique needs and whether the school can provide the necessary support. This may include accessible facilities, adaptive equipment, individual teaching strategies, help from a teaching assistant or access to therapists.

Mainstream education may offer opportunities for children to:

Learn alongside peers from their local community



Develop friendships and social skills



Take part in a broad range of lessons and school activities



Build confidence and independence



Prepare for further education and adult life

Full participation does not necessarily mean that every child follows the school day in exactly the same way as other students. Inclusion means removing barriers so the child can participate meaningfully. For example, a student may use a communication device to answer questions, complete written work using speech-to-text technology or take scheduled breaks during longer lessons.

Parents should speak to the school’s special educational needs coordinator, usually known as the SENCO, about how the school will support learning and participation. Parents can contact the SENCO if they believe their child may have special educational needs.

When Is a Specialist School the Right Choice?

A specialist school may be appropriate when a child needs a level of educational, physical or communication support that a mainstream setting cannot provide effectively.

Special schools may offer the same opportunities as mainstream school, plus:

Staff with experience of supporting children with physical disabilities



Smaller classes and higher staff-to-student ratios



Accessible classrooms and facilities



Specialist seating and mobility equipment



Communication aids and assistive technology



Physiotherapy, occupational therapy or speech and language therapy as part of the school day



Teaching adapted around each student’s pace and method of communication

A specialist environment may enable children with more complex needs to access education consistently and develop their independence. However, a diagnosis of cerebral palsy does not automatically mean that a child needs special education.

Parents may wish to visit several settings, observe the classroom environment and talk to teachers, therapists and other parents. Relevant questions include:

How will the school deliver the support specified in the child’s plan?



Are classrooms, toilets and outdoor areas accessible?



How does the school support communication?



Can therapies be incorporated into the school day?



How will the child take part in trips, clubs and physical activities?



How does the school encourage friendships and social inclusion?



What experience do staff have of supporting children with cerebral palsy and other physical disabilities?

The child’s views should also form part of the decision where they are able to express them. What works at primary school may not remain suitable as the child grows, so to support a child with cerebral palsy in a school setting, families and educators should review the placement as needs develop.

What Is an Education, Health and Care Plan?

An Education, Health and Care Plan, commonly called an EHCP, is a legal document for a child or young person who needs more support than is normally available through special educational needs provision.

An EHCP identifies the child’s:

Special educational needs



Health and social care needs relating to their education



Intended educational outcomes



Support and provision required to meet those needs



Suitable educational placement

In England, EHCPs are available to children and young people up to the age of 25. Parents can ask their local authority to carry out an Education, Health and Care needs assessment. A young person aged between 16 and 25 can also make the request themselves. Teachers, doctors, health visitors and others involved with the child may request an assessment as well.

An EHCP does not simply confirm that a child has cerebral palsy. It should describe their individual needs and state the provision required to achieve specific outcomes. This might include specialist teaching, therapy, classroom assistance, communication support, adaptive equipment or transport arrangements.

Read about how to request an ECHP from this government SEND guide for children with educational needs.

Does Every Child With Cerebral Palsy Need an EHCP?

Some children receive the support they need through the school’s existing special educational needs provision. A child may need an EHCP when they require more support than the school can provide through ordinary SEN support.

An EHCP may be appropriate when a child:

Needs regular input from several services



Requires specialist equipment or communication support



Has significant mobility or personal care needs



Needs frequent therapy during the school day



Requires substantial changes to teaching or the learning environment



Is not making expected progress despite the support already provided

Parents who think their child may need an EHCP can begin by talking to the SENCO and gathering information about the child’s development, progress and existing support. Relevant evidence may include school reports and assessments from doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.

Because EHCPs and education law differ across the UK, this guidance relates specifically to England.

What Support Can Schools Provide?

Effective support should be individualised. A strategy that benefits one student with cerebral palsy may not be appropriate for another. The school should work with the child, their parents and the other professionals involved to understand what enables the child to learn and participate to the best of their ability.

Classroom adaptations

Physical modifications can make a significant difference to a child’s independence and comfort.

Depending on the child’s needs, adaptations may include:

Clear routes between desks and classroom resources



An appropriate seating arrangement



Adjustable desks or supportive seating



Learning materials kept within easy reach



Additional space for a wheelchair or walking frame



Accessible toilets and changing facilities



A lift or suitable ground-floor classrooms



Extra time to move between lessons



Scheduled rest breaks to manage fatigue

Teachers may also need to adjust their instruction. Providing visual schedules, breaking activities into manageable stages and allowing multiple ways to demonstrate learning can benefit students with movement or communication difficulties.

Learn more about the types of treatments from this cerebral palsy factsheet.

Therapies in school

Some children with cerebral palsy receive therapy at school or follow strategies recommended by therapists.

This might involve:

Physiotherapy to support movement, posture and physical function



Occupational therapy to build independence in everyday tasks and identify useful adaptations



Speech and language therapy to support speech, communication, eating or drinking

Therapy should not unnecessarily remove the child from learning or isolate them from their peers. Teachers and therapists can work together to incorporate appropriate exercises or techniques into the classroom and wider school day.

Occupational therapy may also identify adaptive equipment, seating arrangements or changes to classroom routines that support participation.

Assistive technology

Assistive technology can give a child greater independence in the classroom.

Depending on their needs, this may include:

Speech-to-text software



Adapted keyboards or switches



Eye-gaze technology



Tablets and touchscreen devices



Alternative and augmentative communication systems



Software that supports reading and writing



Electronic note-taking equipment

The appropriate technology should reflect the child’s strengths and preferred form of communication. Teachers and support staff also need suitable instruction so they can use the equipment consistently.

Communication support

Some children understand spoken language but find speech difficult. Others may need additional support to understand instructions or express themselves.

Communication aids can include picture boards, symbols, electronic devices or eye-gaze systems. Visual timetables and written prompts may also improve understanding. For instance, a child who finds handwriting challenging could type, dictate their answers or use symbols.

Teachers should allow enough time for the child to respond and avoid finishing the child’s sentences. They should talk directly to the child, even when a teaching assistant or parent is present.

Open communication between school staff and families helps everyone use the same techniques and understand changes in the child’s needs.

Read our guide to cerebral palsy treatment options for more information.

Helping Children Take Part in School Life

Supporting children with cerebral palsy in school involves more than adapting academic lessons. Children should have meaningful opportunities to make friends, develop social skills and participate in the wider school community.

Schools should plan for inclusion in:

Physical education



Assemblies



School trips



Clubs and performances



Break times



Residential activities



Social events

A child with special needs may need adapted activities, additional staff support or accessible transport. Schools should ensure they discuss these requirements early rather than assuming that participation will not be possible.

Peer support can be valuable, but other children should not become responsible for providing care. Teachers should encourage friendships based on shared interests rather than positioning the child as someone who needs additional support.

The school should also promote a classroom culture that respects disability and those with additional needs and has a clear zero-tolerance policy towards bullying. Staff should respond promptly to exclusion, insensitive comments or behaviour that isolates the child.

Working Together to Support Your Child

Regular communication helps parents, teachers and therapists understand what is working and what needs to change.

The people involved may include:

Parents and the child



Class teachers



The school SENCO



Teaching assistants



A physiotherapist



An occupational therapist



A speech and language therapist



A paediatrician



An educational psychologist



Local authority staff

Parents often have detailed knowledge of how their child communicates, manages fatigue and responds to different activities. Teachers can share information about learning, friendships and participation at school. Other professionals can recommend strategies, equipment or changes to the educational environment.

Families may find it useful to agree how information will be shared. This could involve a home-school communication book, regular meetings or scheduled reviews.

The plan should develop alongside the child. A child’s needs may change when they begin secondary school, move between classrooms more frequently, prepare for examinations or start planning for further education.

How Can Medical Negligence Compensation Support a Child’s Education?

Cerebral palsy is not always caused by medical negligence. However, a cerebral palsy compensation claim may be possible where negligent care before, during or shortly after birth caused or materially contributed to the child’s brain injury.

Examples may include failures to:

Identify and respond to fetal distress



Deliver a baby promptly when necessary



Manage complications during labour



Recognise and respond to signs that a baby was not receiving enough oxygen



Monitor or treat severe jaundice correctly

Where medical negligence caused cerebral palsy, compensation should reflect the effect of the injury throughout the child’s life. Educational needs form an important part of this assessment, particularly when considering the practical cost of supporting a child with cerebral palsy in school and helping the child work towards their full potential.

Depending on the circumstances, compensation may contribute towards:

Specialist educational assessments



Additional teaching, tutoring or other extra help



Educational support outside the school’s usual provision



Assistive technology and communication equipment



A support worker



Therapy connected with the child’s educational development



Adapted transport



Specialist equipment for learning at home



Future education and vocational support

Compensation does not replace the local authority’s responsibilities or the support available through an EHCP. Instead, it may fund additional provision and address needs arising from the injury that statutory services do not fully meet.

When calculating compensation, there may be other considerations beyond the child’s immediate classroom needs. These can include how their support requirements may change as they grow, the cost of replacing equipment, the need for further assessments and the effect of developing greater independence over time.

Independent experts may assess the child’s current and future education, care, therapy, equipment and accommodation needs. Their evidence helps us calculate compensation that reflects the support the child is likely to require in practice, both during their education and as they move towards adult life.