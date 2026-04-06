The Supreme Court’s Decision On Indirect Internet Copyright Liability Could Have Far-Reaching Effects

On March 25, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision that will reshape not only how copyright law applies to the internet for years to come, but could impact other areas of intellectual property law as well.

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Cox Communications v. Sony Music Entertainment | Decided March 25, 2026

On March 25, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision that will reshape not only how copyright law applies to the internet for years to come, but could impact other areas of intellectual property law as well. In Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, the Court held that internet service providers cannot be held indirectly liable for their customers’ copyright infringement simply because the ISPs knew the infringement was happening but failed to prevent it. The decision reversed and remanded a billion-dollar judgment against ISP Cox Communications and drew a more clearly defined line around secondary copyright liability.

How We Got Here

In 2018, Sony Music Entertainment and dozens of other major record labels sued Cox Communications — with six million subscribers, one of the largest broadband providers in the United States — in federal district court in Virginia. The theory of liability? Cox Communications had received thousands of infringement notices between 2013 and 2014 identifying specific subscriber accounts that had been repeatedly caught pirating the plaintiffs’ copyrighted music. Cox Communications terminated only 32 customers for copyright infringement during that period — while simultaneously terminating hundreds of thousands of subscribers for nonpayment. The labels argued that Cox Communications’ decision to keep known infringers on its network was motivated by a desire to protect subscription revenue, a combination that made Cox Communications legally responsible for their customers’ copyright-infringing misconduct.

A jury agreed with the plaintiffs, finding Cox Communications liable under two separate legal theories — contributory infringement and vicarious infringement —awarding the music labels $1 billion in statutory damages for willful copyright infringement.

On appeal, the Fourth Circuit split the baby: It threw out the vicarious liability finding but upheld the contributory infringement verdict, reasoning that knowingly supplying a service to someone you believe will use it to infringe copyrights is “exactly the sort of culpable conduct sufficient for contributory infringement.” The Fourth Circuit ordered a new trial on damages, and Cox Communications appealed. The Supreme Court granted cert in June of 2025 on the contributory infringement question.

What the Court Decided

Writing for seven justices, Justice Clarence Thomas reversed the Fourth Circuit in Cox Communications’ favor. The opinion’s core holding is seemingly and certainly consequential: “Under our precedents, a company is not liable as a copyright infringer for merely providing a service to the general public with knowledge that it will be used by some to infringe copyrights.”

Instead, to prove contributory infringement, a copyright owner must show that the provider actually intended for its service to be used for infringement — and the required intent can be established in only two ways. Either the provider affirmatively induced the infringement, or it offered a service specifically designed or tailored to facilitate the infringing activity.

The Court held that Cox Communications did neither. The Court acknowledged that Cox Communications knew infringement was occurring on its network. But general internet access, the Court noted, has numerous non-infringing, lawful uses — it is not a service designed for piracy the way that, say, certain peer-to-peer file-sharing platforms had been (more about Grokster later). And Cox Communications did not encourage its customers to download music illegally; its terms of service explicitly prohibited it. Failing to terminate known infringing accounts, the Court concluded, is not the same as intending infringement.

The opinion puts it plainly: The Fourt Circuit’s reasoning conflicted with the “Court’s repeated admonition that contributory liability cannot rest only on a provider’s knowledge of infringement and insufficient action to prevent it.”

The Court also addressed the labels’ argument that the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) — which creates a “safe harbor” for ISPs that take steps to address repeat infringers — implies that providers who fail to meet those safe harbor requirements must therefore be liable. The Court rejected this reading, noting that the DMCA expressly states that failing to qualify for a safe harbor “shall not bear adversely upon” an infringement defense. In other words, missing the safe harbor does not automatically equal liability.

Why This Decision Is Bigger Than Music

The music industry is continuing the fight; the Recording Industry Association of America called the ruling a disappointment and urged policymakers to examine its impact. The labels argued throughout the case that Cox Communications knowingly facilitated “theft on a massive scale,” and there was trial evidence suggesting that some Cox Communications employees were reluctant to terminate infringing accounts precisely because they did not want to lose subscription revenue. However, none of that, in the Supreme Court’s view, is enough.

But the decision’s reach extends well beyond streaming services and record labels. The case attracted amicus briefs from a wide range of civil liberties and First Amendment organizations. The Fourth Circuit’s reasoning, if left standing, would have threatened to hold any general-purpose internet platform liable when users commit infringement, so long as the platform knew about it and did not act decisively enough. That standard would have hung over every social media platform, cloud storage provider, and AI company that hosts or processes user-generated content.

X’s amicus brief to the Court put it thusly: The lower court’s rule could “wreak havoc” on the technology industry and specifically on AI, noting that if content creators can sue AI platforms whenever users employ their tools to violate copyright, tech companies would have no choice but to drastically curtail their services. Given the wave of copyright litigation currently targeting AI companies, the Court’s decision to cabin contributory liability to intentional actors arrives at a particularly consequential moment.

Cox’s Potential Impact Beyond Copyright Law – Patent Law Practitioners, Pay Attention

Central to Justice Thomas’ opinion is something that patent litigators cannot/should not ignore: a deliberate, explicit alignment of contributory copyright liability with its counterparts in patent law. The Court did not stumble into patent territory by accident. It went there on purpose, and in doing so it may have set the stage for a tightening of indirect patent infringement doctrine.

To understand why Cox matters for patent law, you need to understand where copyright’s secondary liability doctrine came from in the first place: patent law. Copyright’s contributory infringement framework has no explicit statutory basis. Unlike the Patent Act — which codifies both induced infringement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(b) and contributory patent infringement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(c) — the Copyright Act says nothing about liability for facilitating another person’s copyright infringement. Courts (including the Supreme Court) have filled that gap by borrowing from patent law, citing what the Court in Cox called the “historic kinship” between the two fields of IP law.

The Court acknowledged in Cox that this kinship runs through a trio of the Court’s landmark secondary liability decisions: Kalem Co. v. Harper Brothers (1911), Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios (1984), and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. v. Grokster, Ltd. (2005). In each of those cases, the Court looked to patent law’s standards for indirect infringement — particularly the staple article of commerce doctrine and the inducement rule — when deciding how far copyright’s secondary liability should reach. Cox is the latest branch in the copyright-patent indirect liability family tree.

1. What Cox Actually Holds — and Why It Tracks Patent Law So Closely

Justice Thomas’ majority opinion makes the patent law connection explicit and structural. After announcing the two-pathway framework for contributory copyright liability — inducement or a service tailored to infringement — the opinion states flatly: “These two forms of contributory infringement track patent law.” The majority then walks through the patent parallels in detail. Under § 271(b), a party is liable for actively inducing patent infringement only when it expresses “an affirmative intent that the product be used to infringe.” Under § 271(c), contributory patent infringement requires that the defendant sell a product “knowing the same to be especially made or especially adapted for use in an infringement of such patent” — but the Court has long held that mere knowledge is not enough; instead, the product must lack substantial non-infringing uses. Both of those standards map directly onto the two pathways for indirect copyright infringement the Court adopted in Cox. The opinion then drives the point home with a passage that will surely become a staple in indirect patent infringement defense briefing: “This Court has repeatedly made clear that mere knowledge that a service will be used to infringe is insufficient to establish the required intent to infringe.” While the statement was made in a copyright infringement case, because it was made by deliberate reference to patent law’s borrowed structure, how can it not also be read as an endorsement of the same principle across both fields?

2. Broader Implications for Patent Indirect Infringement Doctrine

The timing of the Cox decision is significant. Just five weeks after Cox was decided, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on April 29 in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical patent case squarely about the standard for induced infringement under § 271(b). But the effects of Cox likely will not stop at the pharmaceutical industry. The staple article doctrine found in § 271(c) already protects sellers of components that have substantial non-infringing uses from contributory patent infringement. Cox reinforces the same logic in the copyright context and — given the explicit cross-referencing — could be cited to cabin future expansions of either doctrine. Defendants in technology patent cases who supply general-purpose components will seemingly have a cleaner road to arguing that their products are not “especially adapted” for infringing use. Just as the Court held in Cox that an ISP providing general internet access does not contribute to infringement simply because some users infringe, software platform companies facing patent claims over end-user conduct will argue that general-purpose platforms — those capable of substantial non-infringing uses — should be evaluated by the same demanding intent standard. The logic is seemingly the same whether the underlying IP right is copyright or patent. The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals (which has exclusive jurisdiction over cases arising under patent law) has at times allowed induced patent infringement cases to proceed on less robust allegations of specific intent, particularly in the Hatch-Waxman context. Cox at least would seem to foreclose the proposition that knowledge of infringement plus inaction equals inducement liability, requiring instead positive conduct that promotes infringement. For instance, the Court identifies in Cox the kind of conduct that would seemingly be necessary to support a finding of inducement — “evidence of express promotion, marketing, and intent to promote” infringement — which might mitigate against findings of inducement in the patent context on a more passive standard.

Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, No. 24-171, 607 U.S. ___ (2026). Decided March 25, 2026. Opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Sonia Sotomayor concurred in the judgment, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackso

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