Key IP Tips And Strategies For Innovation-led Start-ups

Intellectual Property - and especially patents - can be key to the success of an innovation-led company, but protecting it can be costly. Start-ups inevitably face challenges in balancing the value of IP against the cost of protection. We provide some creative tips for managing IP in an innovation-led start-up, with a particular focus on patents and other types of IP arising from inventive activity.

What does IP mean to you?

Be clear about the purpose IP will have in your business short-term and long-term. Focus your IP strategy and planning around this.

Short term:

IP is attractive to investors, and can be critical in obtaining investment.

A clear understanding and record of your own IP, and a strategy around its protection, helps protect you in collaborations and external partnerships.

Long term:

Registered IP such as a patent gives you control of your innovation. It allows you to prevent or control others' activities in relation to that innovation. This can be valuable in stopping competitors competing effectively with you.

IP can be licensed to others to generate revenue streams.

Using Patent Box, profits from a patented product can be eligible for reduced corporation tax (more information here).

A strong IP portfolio can increase a company's valuation – this may be an important part of an exit strategy.

Capture - Decide - Protect

Capture and record IP as it is generated in a simple format, and make pro-active decisions about how it will be handled. This sets you up for good IP processes, and it ensures you have a list of all your valuable IP easily to hand, including IP that hasn't been subject to registered rights (this is helpful for potential investors).

Designate someone in the organisation to be responsible for recording IP.

Whenever you find a solution to a technical problem, the solution is potentially valuable IP – record this.

Keep a simple spreadsheet noting key information about your innovation (when was it created, by whom, what is the core problem and solution, where can more information be found).

Review your IP record regularly and make an active decision about how the IP will be used and protected, and why you made that decision. (e.g.: patent filing, keep as trade secret, deliberate publication...

Mindful Disclosures Once an invention has been publicly disclosed – by anyone (including yourself) and in any way – it is no longer "new" and is therefore not eligible for patent protection. Disclosures include e.g. publication in a paper, a conference presentation, discussing the invention with anyone without a clear understanding of confidentiality in place, using the invention in a non-confidential environment in such a way that someone could see what the invention is. Take care not to disclose any information about an invention that you may want to protect with a patent in the future.

Once a patent application is filed, you can in principle make disclosures, but take care that improvements or developments not contained in the application remain secret.

If you need to discuss the invention with a third party (including potential investors, partners and advisors), make sure a non-disclosure agreement is in place – it can be a very simple agreement.

Make sure your team is educated about the importance of confidentiality. Balancing Budgets Filing patent applications costs money, and the costs can be significant to a start-up balancing budgets. You will probably have to make compromises to balance budget and your IP ambitions. Make use of funding where possible – Innovate UK can offer some funding for IP support (more information here).

Prioritise and time filings to fit your strategy prioritise filing for technology that is core to your activities; prioritise filings in areas where competitors are particularly active with patent filings; prioritise filings where you will need to disclose information to partners/collaborators to take the innovation forward.

Understand when the key cost points hit in the patent process: plan for this, and as far as possible tie this to likely injections of investment.

Keep your IP advisors informed of your funding arrangements and timing of funding rounds, as well as any pressures to disclose inventions to third parties, so that they can advise you of what needs to be done and when. Freedom to Operate Having your own registered IP does not guarantee you freedom to use it. Competitors' IP rights may get in the way. Think about when and how you will identify and manage the risk of competitors' IP. Early-stage landscaping searches can give you a feel for the sort of technology that is patented, the key players in the field (who might be competitors or potential partners), and their approach to IP. These are best done when you have identified the key problem you plan to solve, and have some rough ideas for a solution, but have not yet begun detailed development.

Detailed freedom-to-operate searches are best conducted when you know exactly what solution you plan to commercialise. These will check whether you risk infringing patents in a particular territory.

Ongoing competitor monitoring checks for new patent publications by particular competitors or in particular fields. This gives you market intelligence, as well as early warnings about IP that might be relevant to you. IP Advice Get IP knowledge and advice early in your start-up journey. Line up an attorney you would like to work with at an early stage, even if you are not yet ready to instruct a package of work, so that you are able to act quickly when the time comes. Most attorneys will offer a little free time for an initial consultation, so make the most of this. Learn as much as you can about basic aspects of IP with available resources, so that you don't need to discuss these basics with them.

Book some initial conversations with a few different attorneys – make sure they have a background in your field of technology, and that they have experience working with start-ups. Take recommendations from organisations and other start-ups where you can.

Talk to them about: Your plans for technology development; The role you think IP needs to have in your company, and whether they think there are other ways you can leverage IP; When you should come to them for further advice, and especially at what stage you should seek patent protection; Their approach to costs, and especially to giving you foresight and predictability; Any aspects of the patent process or basics that aren't clear to you from your own research.

If you are involved in an innovation-led start-up and would like to discuss any aspect of IP with a patent attorney, get in touch with Emily Weal, or any of our other attorneys, for a consultation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.