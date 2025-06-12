At Lewis Silkin's recent conference, The AI Agenda, experts from the legal, technology, and creative sectors shared their perspectives on best practices, risks, and opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. From the outset, it was clear that AI is not a distant prospect - it is already transforming how we work, create, and make decisions.

Understanding what you're buying: navigating AI procurement

AI procurement and contracting present unique challenges. The first session emphasised the importance of clearly defining the intended use of AI and understanding the data it relies upon. Lewis Silkin's technology lawyers – Rory Campbell and Roch Glowachi, alongside experts from Luminance and BT Group, highlighted the need for clarity of purpose and data quality. While private practice lawyers tend to focus on risks and indemnities, in-house counsel are more concerned with how AI integrates into daily operations. AI is not "just another piece of technology", it demands thorough due diligence and bespoke contracts. The panel also underscored the necessity for market agility, robust governance and ongoing assurance to ensure AI delivers genuine value in practice.

Read more on Understanding what you are buying: AI procurement

AI and creative work: rights, risks and rewards

AI and creative work explored the delicate balance between safeguarding human input and fostering innovation within the creative industries. Experts from adam&eveDDB, Axate, and UCL joined Lewis Silkin's Oliver Fairhurst to discuss the legal complexities surrounding AI-generated content and the application of copyright frameworks. Human creativity was celebrated as irreplaceable, especially where meaningful audience engagement is crucial. Nevertheless, AI offers significant efficiency and scalability. The panel illuminated the complexities of copyright ownership, noting that many creators do not always control the rights to their work. Ultimately, the panellists advocated for a collaborative approach, involving transparent licensing structures and improved identification of contributors to ensure fair compensation and sustainable industry practices.

Read more on Gen AI and creative work: rights, risks, and rewards

AI and workplace decision-making

The discussion on AI in workplace decision-making examined how AI can accelerate hiring processes while mitigating bias and compliance risks. The key takeaways were the importance of selecting appropriate tools, ensuring data integrity, and maintaining transparency with candidates regarding AI use. Human oversight remains essential; critical thinking should not be replaced by blind reliance on AI recommendations. The panellists from Lewis Silkin - Tarun Tawakley, Ali Vaziri and James Davies along with Holistic AI also stressed the need for regular reviews of recruitment processes to identify hidden biases, avoid unfair algorithms, and establish clear, ethical policies. By addressing privacy concerns and adhering to local regulations, organisations can leverage AI in hiring without compromising fairness or trust.

Find out more: Top Tips for using AI in recruitment

Reimagining creativity: virtual talent, tech and the new age of storytelling

Reimagining creativity in this new era of AI felt more like an open-door invitation than a traditional panel discussion. Ben Field (Deep Fusion) and Phil Hughes (Lewis Silkin) explored the rise of virtual talent - from digital actors to synthetic influencers - urging us to consider not just what AI can do, but what it should do. Ben shared insights from Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted, stressing the need for ethical guidance in AI projects. The session tackled issues like authentic representation, fair creator compensation and how AI reshapes the meaning of "craft." Ultimately, the speakers emphasised that trust - among developers, audiences, and creatives - is key to a future where AI and human creativity thrive together.

Read more on Reimagining creativity: virtual talent, tech and the new age of storytelling

Innovating with integrity: AI regulatory strategies

The final session focused on the varied approaches to AI regulation and governance across the EU, UK, and US, ranging from formal legislation to guidance-led and pro-innovation frameworks. While this diversity poses challenges for multinational organisations, speakers from Lewis Silkin - Bryony Long and Alex Milner-Smith and the Information Commissioner's Office agreed on several universal principles: transparency, accountability, and human oversight. They also highlighted the importance of impact assessments, regular monitoring, and involving employees or unions to ensure compliance. Open dialogue with regulators, proactive planning, and broad training in AI fundamentals were encouraged. Establishing robust governance structures early will better position businesses to adapt as new regulations emerge.

Read the full article Innovating with integrity – AI regulatory strategies

The AI Agenda underscored the necessity of a thoughtful, collaborative, and ethical approach to harnessing AI's potential while managing its risks. What stood out most was the openness - experts, creatives, and legal professionals coming together to share practical, actionable strategies for unlocking real value from AI. Whether navigating legal frameworks, developing technology, or creating content, the message was clear: now is the time to engage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.