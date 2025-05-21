Get AI Ready

From startups and industry advisory bodies to some of the world's leading global brands, our team of specialist AI lawyers provide comprehensive guidance on every aspect of AI...

AI readiness experts

From startups and industry advisory bodies to some of the world's leading global brands, our team of specialist AI lawyers provide comprehensive guidance on every aspect of AI, from development to deployment, and everything in between. We know how challenging it can be for organisations to harness the full potential of these AI technologies whilst navigating an ever-evolving regulatory landscape. Our goal is to give you practical, real-world solutions that help you use AI responsibly and confidently - without slowing down your innovation.

Supporting your AI compliance journey

As AI technology rapidly advances, it is essential for organisations to develop clear strategies and robust governance structures to maximise commercial opportunities while protecting customers and brand reputation. Organisations will need to demonstrate their AI tools conform to the relevant regulatory AI principles. No matter what stage you are at, together with our expert technology partners in the industry, we will support you to manage the legal, ethical and safety (or regulatory, governance and ethical) risks at scale from developing an AI strategy to embedding AI literacy across your workforce.

Getting AI ready

AI Strategy

Getting your strategy right when it comes to AI usage is key. A good strategy will help your workforce feel empowered to innovate in a responsible and resilient way. There is no one size fits all when it comes to AI strategy. We have a wealth of experience in advising various types of organisations on their AI strategy from start ups to multi- nationals. As a result we know what works and what doesn't. For that reason, we are very well placed to assist organisations who may be at the start of their AI journey (or who have perhaps come unstuck on route) to develop effective AI strategies going forward.

AI Governance

Developing an efficient and effective governance framework (leveraging existing structures where possible) should form an important part of any AI strategy. As part of this, organisations should look to have in place a framework of policies and processes enabling individuals to be informed about how to develop and deploy AI but also to allow key decision-makers to have effective oversight of how AI is developed and deployed within their organisation. These policies and processes should for example include clear reporting and lines of accountability, encourage meaningful participation of relevant stakeholders from across the business (i.e. cross functional and disciplinary) in any decision-making process as well as empower staff to interact with AI systems in a responsible way.

They should also be simple and drafted with the right audience in mind if such policies and processes are going to have a realistic chance of any traction. We have advised numerous clients on such policies and processes and are well placed to give practical and tailored input as required.

AI Audit

Good AI governance includes knowing what AI is currently being used within the organisation as well as what is in the pipeline and ensuring appropriate measures are in place around the usage of such AI. With our team of AI experts and technology partners, we can map your current AI usage, identify areas of risk and non-compliance with regulatory requirements including the EU AI Act, and provide recommendations to manage any identified risk and noncompliance. We are also on hand to provide operational support to implement such recommendations and manage risk going forwards leveraging various technology solutions.

AI Assurance

In the case of AI, assurance measures, evaluates and communicates the trustworthiness of AI systems. As part of responsible adoption of AI, it is imperative that all AI technologies are subject to some form of AI assurance process. Working closely with our key partner, Holistic AI, our technology led service helps organisations to trust the AI tools they are using. We focus on AI transparency, fairness, accountability and security, while ensuring that the underlying technology driving any AI system also aligns with these principles.

Our approach translates key principles into technical metrics and measures and tests them against the underlying technology that drives AI. We ensure that you achieve the right balance between commercial objectives and legal compliance.

AI Toolkits

We offer a series of starter templates and policies to support you in certain areas:

AI policy frameworks : Whatever your business, we have a suite of basic templates and guidelines for creating comprehensive AI use policies that address ethical considerations, data privacy, and compliance with regulations.

: Whatever your business, we have a suite of basic templates and guidelines for creating comprehensive AI use policies that address ethical considerations, data privacy, and compliance with regulations. AI contract templates : Pre-designed templates for a variety of AI-related agreements including licensing, partnership and service contracts.

: Pre-designed templates for a variety of AI-related agreements including licensing, partnership and service contracts. "Golden Rules" toolkit : For agencies to mitigate IP infringement, data privacy, bias and contractual risks around AI.

: For agencies to mitigate IP infringement, data privacy, bias and contractual risks around AI. Jurisdiction checker: AI guide and checklist to ensure lawful use of AI in international jurisdictions.

AI Training

AI Literacy

Businesses who provide or deploy AI systems will, under the EU AI Act, need to make sure their staff have a sufficient level of AI literacy and equip them with the knowledge and skills to understand, use and interact with AI responsibly and effectively. Our bespoke e-learning and in person training offering will equip your workforce with the knowledge to adopt best practices and understand where the potential pitfalls and ethical considerations exist. Our e-learning modules can be seamlessly integrated into your own L&D platform, choose from two levels depending on your team's technical knowledge, experience and the context and target of AI use.

Foundation training : Basic training on the fundamentals of AI and EU AI Act for all relevant staff involved in AI

: Basic training on the fundamentals of AI and EU AI Act for all relevant staff involved in AI In-depth training: Additional modules for more detailed training on the risks, benefits and safeguards for those employees who regularly deal with AI systems

TAIlored training

Whether you're implementing AI, navigating compliance, or assessing legal and commercial risks, our tailored training will equip you with practical strategies, and critical takeaways to bring maximum value to your business. We deliver bespoke or off the shelf training to support the implementation and oversight of systems specific to your organisations use case and systems. Training modules include:

General AI development and deployment considerations

The impact of upcoming AI regulation such as EU AI Act

The use of AI in the workplace

The use of generative AI

Drafting and negotiating AI clauses

Good AI governance

AI Academy

Upskill your team with out expert-led in-house training programme. Delivered over two half-days, the programme covers the latest AI compliance, regulation and impact – spanning procurement, the workplace, the landscape of AI-driven decisions, ownership and IP rights. Our AI Academy provides the ideal foundation for those operating in the AI space.

How much will it cost?

AI strategy, governance and compliance requires a multidisciplinary approach, encompassing legal, technical and operational expertise. Enjoy flexibility with in-house, online or hybrid training options. We offer a cost-effective solutions and will scope your needs and requirements on a case by case basis.

Why Lewis Silkin?

