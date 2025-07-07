A Seat With An Expert Series: Gary Foster (Forensic Technology Edition) - Part 1 (Video)

In the Seat with an Expert – Forensic Technology Edition series, Managing Director Gary Foster discusses the transformative role of generative AI in handling large, complex data sets for disputes and investigations. He highlights the exponential growth of data volumes and the increasing complexity of data sources, emphasizing the need for advanced AI tools to assist with managing costs and identifing key documents efficiently.

Foster explains how generative AI surpasses traditional algorithms by providing rationale for document relevance, enhancing the speed and accuracy of investigations. This technology empowers professionals to navigate data-heavy environments with precision and insight.

Originally published 1 July 2025

