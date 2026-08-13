More Success For PCB Byrne LLP With Discharge Of Injunction

Another success for PCB Byrne LLP. Nick Ractliff and Yana Ahlden acted for the Chabra Respondents based in Spain in seeking to have a worldwide freezing order obtained against them discharged on jurisdictional grounds in Gibert v Broadoak Private Finance Limited [2026] EWHC 153 (KB).

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Another success for PCB Byrne LLP. Nick Ractliff and Yana Ahlden acted for the Chabra Respondents based in Spain in seeking to have a worldwide freezing order obtained against them discharged on jurisdictional grounds in Gibert v Broadoak Private Finance Limited [2026] EWHC 153 (KB). In his judgment (https://lnkd.in/e8_iW5Yt), David Quest KC (sitting as Deputy High Court Judge) provides significant guidance on the scope of the Court’s jurisdiction to grant Chabra relief against respondents who are based outside of the jurisdiction. The Judge held that none of the jurisdiction gateways set out in CPR PD 6B relied upon by the Claimants (gateways 2, 3, 10, 11, and 20) were available. In addition, and although not sufficient on its own to have the freezing order discharged the Judge also found that at the without notice hearing there was a significant breach of the duty of fair presentation on the gateway issue by the Claimants.

Sam Goodman of Twenty Essex was instructed as Counsel by PCB Byrne LLP.

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