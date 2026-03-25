What Does A Typical Day Look Like For A Case Manager, When Working With CoP Clients? (Video)

Alongside a Court of Protection property and affairs deputy, case managers play a central role in ensuring that a client's rehabilitation, care and day-to-day needs are properly managed.

In my recent discussion on the role of case managers when working alongside a Court of Protection deputy, with Helen Goddard, Senior Brain Injury Case manager at Headfirst, we explored what case management looks like in practice and how it fits within the wider support network for individuals who lack capacity.

This video below is an except from my full interview with Helen. If you'd like to watch the full interview, please fill out the form.

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A typical day for a case manager may involve reviewing care records, liaising with therapists, supporting families and communicating with deputies about financial or safeguarding issues. case managers help ensure that the practical aspects of care and rehabilitation are delivered on the ground. However, there will be days where there needs to be flexibility, as client's circumstances will mean that unexpected events can arise.

In general, a case manager will be involved as follows:

Supporting the client to express their wishes and feelings and identify their goals

Supporting clients to understand advise and guidance from therapists and other professionals such as solicitors

Liaising with a client's family

Supporting with the purchase of equipment

Support with securing housing and organising specialist adaptations

Supporting with educational matters

Co-ordinating the multi-disciplinary team and ensuring all members are working towards the same goals

Liaison with the statutory services

Advising a deputy on the needs of a client, so that they can make decisions about expenditure and set budgets for the client

Manage a support and care team – for example recruiting and supervising staff on behalf of a deputy or a client

Overseeing care – such as reviewing care notes, monitoring medication administration, identifying areas where improvement or changes are required

Assessing and managing any safeguarding risks, in conjunction with other professionals and statutory services

Organising specialist holidays for a client

Case managers aim to strike a balance, encouraging participation in decision-making while ensuring safety and wellbeing. This requires patience, trust and careful communication.

Working closely with Court of Protection deputies

Communication between case managers and Court of Protection deputies is often essential. Where a deputy is responsible for managing a client's financial affairs, case managers may advise the deputy on the following:

whether additional care support is required

therapy or rehabilitation needs

concerns about financial management

day-to-day spending and budgeting

This collaboration ensures that financial decisions made through the Court of Protection reflect the client's best interest.

Supporting families as well as clients

Case management often involves supporting not only the client but also their family. Many families suddenly find themselves caring for someone with complex needs following a serious injury. Adjusting to this situation can be extremely challenging.

Because of this, building rapport and trust with families is an essential part of the role. Case managers must approach these relationships sensitively, recognising that parents or relatives are trying to support their loved one while also coping with significant life changes.

Communication is central to effective case management

A typical day for a case manager involves constant communication with multiple people, including:

clients

family members

therapists

support workers

safeguarding professionals

Court of Protection deputies

This communication ensures that everyone involved in the client's care is working toward shared goals. For individuals who lack capacity, this coordinated approach is often crucial in ensuring that both legal decisions and rehabilitation plans translate into effective day-to-day support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.