‘We’re At A Significant Inflection Point’ – Legal And Executive Leaders Discuss What It Means To Be A GC In A Rapidly Evolving World

‘We are in a period of transformation, not just within the legal industry, but within the world, and the role that the general counsel plays within the boardroom and the C-suite is evolving,’ said Nicole White, chief legal officer and corporate secretary at commercial real estate services firm Avison Young.

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‘We are in a period of transformation, not just within the legal industry, but within the world, and the role that the general counsel plays within the boardroom and the C-suite is evolving,’ said Nicole White, chief legal officer and corporate secretary at commercial real estate services firm Avison Young.

In May, Legal 500 and recently acquired Mondaq hosted the US In-House Counsel Celebration, in collaboration with the American Bar Association (ABA). The event celebrated in-house counsel who had made significant contributions to the in-house community.

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