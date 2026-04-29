Lord Clarke - A Personal Perspective From Nigel Jacobs KC (Video)

Lord Clarke of Stony-cum-Ebony, known as Tony to his colleagues at what was then 2 Essex Court, left an indelible mark on commercial and maritime law during his distinguished career. His journey from barrister to Queen's Counsel, and ultimately to Master of the Rolls and Supreme Court Justice, was characterized by exceptional legal contributions including landmark judgments that remain foundational authorities today. Beyond his professional achievements, he was remembered as a mentor, source of wisdom, and

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Lord Clarke of Stony-cum-Ebony - or “Tony” as we knew him – was far more than a selection of dates and achievements in an illustrious career as a barrister, Queen’s Counsel and Judge. This is not to downplay his distinguished career and achievements which were both numerous and profound, culminating in his appointment as Master of the Rolls and then to the Supreme Court in 2009 until stepping down in 2017. For all of us who were members of what was then 2 Essex Court before he went to the Bench in 1993, he was far more than a superb lawyer. He was a mentor and guiding influence, a constant source of wisdom and wit with boundless enthusiasm, good cheer and always a twinkle in his eye. Even whilst at the Bench, he was always interested in the progress and welfare of the Chambers which he had helped to develop and, upon his retirement from the Supreme Court in 2017, he was warmly welcomed back into Chambers as an arbitrator and as if he had never left.I see from Lord Reed’s tribute to Tony that like us the Supreme Court Justices regarded him with warmth, affection and respect both personally and professionally.

Tony’s contribution to commercial and maritime law in his 24 years on the Bench was exceptional. A leading example is Rainy Sky SA v Kookmin Bank where he delivered the seminal judgment which is now a foundational authority on contractual interpretation. In Autoclenz Ltd v Belcher Lord Clarke gave the ...

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