National Apprenticeship Week 2026: Womble Bond Dickinson Apprentices Share Their Experiences Working And Studying At A Law Firm

This week (9 to 15 February) is National Apprenticeship Week; a week-long celebration hosted by the UK Government that brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make.

Since launching our apprenticeship programme in 2014, Womble Bond Dickinson has supported 123 apprentices studying and working at the firm. Here's what a few of them had to say about their experience as apprentices at WBD:

Charlotte Hall, Inclusive Recruitment Lead

"I chose to pursue the L4 Data Analyst Apprenticeship as a development opportunity in my new role as the Inclusive Recruitment Lead. To make meaningful change, we need to know more about the diversity of candidates at each recruitment stage, how everyone is finding our vacancies, and what the trends are telling us. The apprenticeship allows me to focus on my studies one day a week, and my new knowledge into practice on the other four days. I have already been able to collect, organise, and analyse data more effectively. I've developed technical skills in Excel and Power BI, and started learning the basics of SQL, R, and Python. Being able to visualise data in a more accurate and engaging way means that I can make evidence-based decisions and design a more impactful strategy. During the apprenticeship, I've been strengthening my problem-solving abilities and embracing a growth mindset, which helps me tackle challenges with more confidence and resilience".

Poppy Packham, eDiscovery Apprentice

"I applied for the data analyst apprenticeship programme at WBD because the idea of university did not appeal to me, but I was eager to learn and develop a diverse set of skills. This apprenticeship has provided me with the opportunity to explore a unique sector within WBD, gain hands-on experience, and enhance my analytical abilities as part of the eDiscovery team. Since starting in January 2025, I have significantly strengthened my Microsoft Excel skills, and have developed an advanced understanding of using Everlaw, a platform that was entirely new to me when I started. Alongside these technical skills, I've also improved several universal skills, including time management and professional communication, which I utilise daily."

Miles Darwent, Junior Information Security Analyst

"Throughout my apprenticeship, I've developed some very beneficial problem solving and decision-making skills. As part of the Risk / Information Security team, conducting a risk assessment requires strong problem-solving skills, then coming to a conclusion on how to act requires important decision-making skills. Without developing these skills during my apprenticeship, my day-to-day role would be a lot more difficult."

Jasmine Cobb, Solicitor Apprentice

"I joined our Bristol Corporate Finance team after a career change because the apprenticeship programme opened doors I wouldn't otherwise have been able to access. Having previously completed a degree, I value the academic structure while being able to apply my learning immediately in a legal environment. Thanks to my team's trust and belief in me, I've been hands‑on from the start, and my corporate awareness has evolved dramatically. I've built core skills in legal research, drafting ancillary documents, data‑room management, and post‑completion work, including Companies House filings and transaction bible creation. I'm motivated by the prospect of qualifying with vital on‑the‑ground experience, while building strong professional relationships both across the firm and through networking within Bristol's wider financial community."

Ryan Nagel, Infrastructure Engineer

"My career since my apprenticeship is coming along great. I am working alongside members of the team on important and challenging work, which I feel I have an impact on due to the knowledge and skills I learnt from within the apprenticeship".

Read more in Ryan's blog here.

Stacey Ridley, Senior Marketing Planning & Campaigns Manager

"Starting an apprenticeship in Senior Leadership with Newcastle University Business School has been a game changer. I am only five months and two modules into the programme but I have learnt so much already about what it means to be a critically reflexive leader in a modern workplace, how I can develop my own skills and how I can support the development of those in my team. I must admit that I wasn't really aware of the scope that apprenticeships offer and I am hugely grateful for the opportunity as with a full time job and two small kids, I don't think I would have been able to create the space for further study without the support of the workplace that an apprenticeship offers. Being able to carve out time in the working week without any financial commitment has enabled me to pursue learning opportunities that I wouldn't otherwise have been able to access."

Eby Abraha, Solicitor Apprentice

"The opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and build invaluable skills from legal work experience puts me in such a better place than I would have been if I had chosen to go to university full-time, which I truly believe will help me in the long term".

Read more in Eby's Q&A here.

Kyra McDowell, Solicitor Apprentice

"I chose the solicitor apprenticeship route because I wanted to qualify as a solicitor while gaining the experience needed to kick start my career. Since starting my apprenticeship in the Planning and Infrastructure team a year ago, I have been developing skills in research, drafting, and legal review work. My team has supported me continuously from the start, and it has been rewarding to grow into a trusted member of my team. Studying alongside working in the firm has given me invaluable experience so early in my career, and I have no regrets about choosing the apprenticeship route."

Learn more about apprenticeships at WBD here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.