Legal AI tools have moved from novelty to necessity. Firms have signed contracts, run pilots, and rolled out generative AI assistants with significant budget behind them. Yet when leadership asks the inevitable question, “what’s the return?”, the answers get murky fast.

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Why Many Legal AI Tools Fail to Deliver ROI (And How to Fix It)

Legal AI tools have moved from novelty to necessity. Firms have signed contracts, run pilots, and rolled out generative AI assistants with significant budget behind them. Yet when leadership asks the inevitable question, “what’s the return?”, the answers get murky fast.

The frustration is real. Time savings feel anecdotal. Adoption plateaus after the first wave of enthusiasts. Outputs require so much rework that the “efficiency gains” start to look like a wash.

Here’s the good news: the technology isn’t the problem. This blog unpacks where legal AI ROI breaks down and what high-performing implementations do differently to turn AI investments into measurable business value.

The Real Problem: It’s Not That AI Legal Tools Don’t Work

It’s tempting to blame the technology when a legal AI tool fails to deliver. The model hallucinated. The interface is clunky. The vendor over-promised. But step back and look at the broader pattern: the same AI legal tools that disappoint one firm are driving measurable productivity gains at another. The variable isn’t the software. It’s the system around it.

And increasingly, that system comes down to context. AI agents can only work with what they can see. When a tool has access to a single uploaded document but no visibility into the related matters, prior dealings, version history, or firm precedent that surrounds it, its outputs are necessarily incomplete. The firms generating real ROI aren’t just using better tools, they’re giving their AI the full picture to work from.

Promises vs. actual outcomes

Vendor demos showcase polished, end-to-end workflows: a contract uploaded, key terms extracted, a redline drafted, a summary delivered, all in under a minute. Then real implementation begins. The firm’s documents are scattered across SharePoint, a legacy DMS, and individual desktops. The AI’s outputs need partner review before they can be used. The “one-minute workflow” becomes a multi-hour orchestration. The gap between the demo and the daily reality is where ROI quietly disappears.

Why early wins don’t scale

Almost every firm has an early win story, such as an associate who used AI to summarize a deposition in record time, a litigator who drafted a motion outline in minutes. These wins are real, but they’re often the product of a power user working on an ideal-shape task. Scaling that success across a 200-lawyer firm with diverse practice areas, document types, and quality standards is a fundamentally different challenge. Without a deliberate strategy, the early wins stay anecdotal, and the ROI case stays stuck on a single slide deck.

Where Legal AI ROI Breaks Down — and How to Spot It

No Clear Definition of Success

Most firms launch AI initiatives without defining what success looks like in measurable terms. “Save time” isn’t a KPI. “Improve associate productivity” isn’t a KPI. Without baseline metrics, such as hours per matter, cost per document review, and turnaround time on standard agreements, you have no way to prove the tool moved the needle. Legal AI ROI starts with the discipline of defining the target before the rollout, not retrofitting metrics afterward.

AI Legal Tools Are Layered on Top of Broken Processes

AI doesn’t fix workflows. It accelerates them. If your contract review process involves emailing documents back and forth, manually logging redlines in a spreadsheet, and reconciling versions at the end, adding an AI summarizer just gets you to the messy reconciliation step faster. The output amplifies the input. Inefficient workflows stay inefficient; they just run at higher speed.

Low Adoption Across Legal Teams

A tool that 15% of lawyers use heavily and 85% ignore is not delivering firm-wide ROI. It’s delivering individual productivity gains to a handful of early adopters. Resistance to change is real, especially among senior lawyers who’ve built careers on a particular way of working. Without structured training, change management, and partner-level sponsorship, adoption stays narrow and the business case stays weak.

Data Silos Limit AI Performance

AI powered legal tools are only as good as the data they can access. When your matter files live in one system, your knowledge management lives in another, and your billing data lives in a third, the AI can only reason over a fragment of what the firm actually knows. Fragmented systems produce fragmented outputs, and outputs that miss context get rejected by the lawyers who were supposed to benefit from them. The scale of this problem is significant: leading Am Law firms now run an average of 10 to 12 separate AI tools with no shared intelligence between them. Every tool is its own silo, every workflow a dead end.

This is the data silo problem at its most consequential. A legal context graph solves it structurally, not by consolidating every system into one, but by continuously mapping the relationships between matters, documents, people, and communications so that AI agents always work from the firm’s complete institutional knowledge, not a disconnected slice of it. The result is outputs that reflect the full picture of a matter: prior dealings, related parties, version history, and accumulated firm expertise, all connected and accessible.

Outputs Require Significant Rework

If every AI-generated draft needs 30 minutes of cleanup before it’s usable, you’ve shifted the work rather than reduced it. Some rework is expected. AI is an assistant, not a replacement. But when the cleanup time approaches the original task time, the math stops working. Outputs that require heavy rework are often a signal that the AI lacked context. It was working from an isolated document rather than the connected matter history that would have produced a more accurate, usable result.

What High-Performing Legal AI Implementations Do Differently

Firms that are generating clear, defensible ROI from legal AI tools share a set of common practices. None of them are about choosing a different vendor. All of them are about how the technology gets implemented and operationalized.

They Treat AI as a Workflow Solution, Not a Tool

The mindset shift matters. A “tool” sits on the side, waiting to be picked up. A “workflow solution” is embedded in how work actually moves through the firm. It’s triggered by a matter intake, integrated with the DMS, surfaced in the same window where the lawyer is already working. High-performing firms map the workflow first and select AI capabilities that fit into it, rather than buying a tool and hoping people will route work through it.

They Prioritize Integration Over Features

Most buying conversations start with the feature checklist. The firms generating real ROI make the opposite trade: they pick the tool that integrates cleanly with their document management, matter management, and billing systems, even if it has fewer headline features. An AI assistant that lives inside the systems lawyers already use will out-deliver a more capable tool that requires a separate login every time.

The most advanced implementations go further still, choosing platforms where AI doesn’t just integrate with the DMS, but operates from within it. When AI agents work directly from connected matter context, with access to a firm’s full institutional knowledge and existing governance controls, integration stops being a configuration challenge and becomes a native capability. That’s where compounding returns begin.

They Continuously Optimize for ROI

Implementation isn’t a launch event. It’s an ongoing optimization loop. High-performing firms review usage data monthly, retire features that aren’t getting traction, double down on the workflows that are paying off, and re-train teams as the technology evolves. The ROI compounds because the program compounds. Set-and-forget implementations stay flat; iterated implementations keep climbing.

How to Fix Underperforming AI Legal Tools

If you recognize your firm in the failure patterns above, the path forward is concrete. These five moves, taken together, not piecemeal, are what shift an underperforming AI program into one that delivers measurable returns.

Start with high-impact, defined use cases. Resist the temptation to roll AI out everywhere at once. Pick two or three workflows where the work is repeatable, the volume is high, and the success criteria are measurable, such as contract review for a specific agreement type, deposition summarization, due diligence document classification. Win there first, then expand from a position of credibility. Align AI powered legal tools with real workflows. Map the actual end-to-end process before you configure the tool. Where does the work originate? Who touches it? What system holds the source documents? What does the output need to look like, and where does it need to land? Configure the AI to slot into that flow – don’t ask the workflow to bend around the AI. Improve adoption and training. Treat rollout like a change management program, not a software install. Identify champions in each practice group. Run hands-on training tied to the work lawyers actually do. Build the tool into onboarding for new hires so it’s part of the standard toolkit, not an optional add-on. And measure adoption explicitly (i.e., weekly active users by team, not just total seats licensed). Connect your systems and data. AI legal tools deliver their full value when they can reason over the firm’s complete firmwide intelligence. Prioritize integrations that unify your DMS, matter management, and knowledge management. Clean up the metadata. Retire the shadow repositories. The most effective way to achieve this isn’t just integration. It’s a legal context graph that continuously maps relationships across your firm’s matters, documents, and communications, so AI agents always work from connected institutional knowledge rather than isolated files. The data foundation isn’t glamorous work, but it’s the multiplier on every dollar of AI spend. Establish and track legal AI ROI metrics. Define the metrics that matter before launch: hours saved per matter, cost per document reviewed, turnaround time on standard work, lawyer satisfaction scores. Baseline them. Re-measure quarterly. Report up to leadership in the same format every time. The discipline of measurement is what turns AI from a line item into a strategic investment.

What This Looks Like in Practice

NetDocuments’ legal context graph, for example, is in private preview today, not announced for a future roadmap. It continuously processes and connects hundreds of millions of legal documents across 7,000+ law firms and corporate legal departments, mapping every matter, document, and communication under each firm’s existing permissions and ethical walls. The same foundation powers ndMAX Studio, which delivers 40+ ready-to-go legal AI apps today, from contract review to deposition prep, plus a builder for firms to create their own workflows.

As Carol Potts, General Manager, ISVs at AWS, put it: “Semantically understanding and continuously connecting hundreds of millions of legal documents, under each firm’s own governance model, is the kind of work that defines enterprise-grade AI infrastructure for regulated industries.”

That advantage is showing up in the market. In 2025 alone, more than 800 firms worldwide began using NetDocuments AI capabilities, and more than 40% of new customers now select AI at the time of purchase. Am Law 100 firm Akin recently expanded its embedded AI deployment firmwide, putting 900+ lawyers to work across more than 65 million documents. As Jeff Westcott, Director of Innovation & AI at Akin, put it: “Our documents are the firm’s institutional knowledge. Embedding AI directly into that environment allows us to enhance how our lawyers work without having to move data outside of our secure ecosystem.”

The early ROI is concrete:

An Energy partner saving up to four hours processing 400- to 500-page reports;

Litigation teams producing client briefings on newly filed matters within hours;

Knowledge counsel running complex document comparisons, term extractions, and summarizations automatically.

The data foundation isn’t glamorous work, but it’s the multiplier on every dollar of AI spend.

The Future of Legal AI ROI

The conversation around legal AI is maturing. The early phase of will it work is essentially settled. The next phase is about who can operationalize it at scale.

The analyst community agrees: Gartner has named “context engineering” a top strategic priority for AI leaders and predicts legal technology budgets will double by 2028 as legal AI use expands. Foundation Capital has called context graphs “the next defining shift in enterprise AI,” arguing that the value lies not in who owns the data but in who can explain why decisions were made. In legal, the firm that connects its organizational expertise into a continuously updated, permission-aware graph has a compounding advantage that becomes harder to close every quarter.

A defining shift is already underway. The introduction of the legal context graph marks a new chapter in what AI can actually deliver for legal organizations, one where AI agents work from a firm’s real institutional knowledge, not a single session’s uploads. For the first time, every matter, document, and communication is continuously connected, giving AI the full picture it needs to produce outputs that are grounded, accurate, and immediately useful. Firms that build on this foundation won’t just improve their AI ROI. They’ll establish a compounding knowledge advantage that’s difficult to replicate.

Firms that build the discipline now, across use case selection, workflow integration, adoption infrastructure, and ROI measurement, will compound their advantage over the next several years.

Expect the bar to keep rising. Clients are starting to ask, in RFPs and panel reviews, how their outside counsel is using AI to deliver better, faster, and more cost-effective work. The firms that can answer that question with specifics, such as use cases, metrics, and outcomes, will increasingly win the work. The firms that can’t will find themselves explaining why their rates haven’t reflected the productivity gains everyone knows are available.

Legal AI ROI, in other words, is becoming a competitive necessity, not just an internal KPI.

Conclusion

Most legal AI tools don’t fail. Implementations do. The technology is ready. The vendors are credible. What separates the firms generating clear returns from the ones still struggling to prove value isn’t a smarter algorithm; it’s a deliberate, integrated, measured approach to putting AI to work.

Achieving legal AI ROI requires strategy, not just software. Define your use cases. Fix the workflows underneath. Invest in adoption. Connect your data. Measure relentlessly. The firms that do this turn AI powered legal tools from a budget question into a business advantage, one that compounds with every matter, every quarter, and every renewal cycle.

Ready to turn your AI investment into results? Discover how an intelligent, cloud-based platform, including the industry’s first legal context graph, can help you connect your data, ground your AI in real organizational expertise, and unlock the full potential of AI powered legal tools. Learn more or dive deeper by watching our on-demand webinar here.

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