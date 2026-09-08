E-Scooters – Where Are We Now?

The latest research into e-scooter injuries highlights significant risks for riders and raises important questions around liability, claims exposure and the future regulatory landscape.

Following our article earlier this year considering e-scooters, we consider the latest developments.

New study

A major new study of trauma data from England and Wales has highlighted the growing injury risks associated with e-scooter use, raising important questions for insurers about liability, underwriting, personal injury exposure and future regulation. The findings suggest that e-scooter riders may face a significantly greater risk of serious injury than both motorcyclists and cyclists, adding weight to ongoing debates about the legal status and safe deployment of the vehicles.

Researchers analysing major trauma data from 18 cities in England and Wales between 2020 and 2022 found that e-scooter riders were more than three times as likely to suffer traumatic brain injuries compared with motorcyclists. They were also more likely to sustain blood vessel damage and internal organ injuries than either motorcyclists or cyclists. Brain injuries accounted for more than one-third of adult e-scooter injuries recorded in the study.

The study also identified demographic trends that may be relevant to claims professionals. Women were reportedly involved in around one-third more collisions than men and were more than twice as likely to sustain severe injuries. Children (under 18 years old) accounted for approximately 16% of reported e-scooter injuries.

Researchers pointed to several potential reasons for the severity of injuries, including the small wheel design of many e-scooters, which can make riders vulnerable to road hazards and kerbs. Helmet use was also found to be extremely low, with fewer than 6% of riders reporting wearing one.

The findings are particularly significant for motor, casualty and personal injury insurers. Serious brain injuries and internal injuries are among the costliest claims categories, often resulting in substantial damages, long-term rehabilitation costs and ongoing care requirements.

Although the UK's rental e-scooter trials continue, the market is complicated by the significant number of privately owned e-scooters. While private e-scooters remain unlawful for use on public roads, cycle lanes and pavements, their widespread use creates a challenging liability landscape when collisions occur involving pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles or public authorities.

Regulatory pressure is increasing

The research is likely to intensify calls for reform of the UK's e-scooter regime. The E Scooters (Review and Awareness) Bill, introduced in February 2026 lapsed. Experts cited in the study have called for mandatory safety training, greater clarity around legal use and consideration of compulsory helmet requirements, all of which could feature in any new proposed legislation.

Any future legislation could affect insurer exposure by introducing new insurance requirements, altering liability frameworks or imposing additional safety obligations on riders and operators. As the Government continues to assess the outcome of rental trials, insurers should expect further scrutiny of injury data and pressure to improve safety outcomes.

Conclusion

E-scooters occupy an increasingly important space in the UK's mobility landscape, yet the latest evidence suggests they may present a disproportionately high injury risk compared with other forms of two-wheeled transport. For insurers, this is not simply a road safety issue. It is a developing claims trend with implications for underwriting, fraud prevention, liability investigations and catastrophic injury exposure. As policymakers consider the future regulation of e-scooters, insurers should closely monitor developments and ensure they are prepared for the evolving risk profile that accompanies this growing mode of transport.