ARTICLE
16 October 2026

UK Pensions: What’s New This Week? October 5, 2026

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
The High Court has ruled on limitation periods for pension transfer compensation claims, determining when the clock starts for FSCS claims. Meanwhile, the Pensions Dashboards Programme releases new guidance for direct connectors and updates standards for benefit illustrations and scheme transfers.
United Kingdom Insurance
Neil Bowden,Andy Cork,Jessica Kerslake
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Welcome to your weekly update from the A&O Shearman Pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.

Summary

High Court considers limitation periods for FSCS compensation on pension transfers.

Pensions dashboards: new guidance for direct connectors and updates to standards guidance.

High court: Limitation on pension transfer claim runs from transfer date

The High Court has rejected a judicial review challenge of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme's (FSCS) refusal, on limitation grounds, to pay compensation claims arising from pension transfers into a SIPP: R (Golding and others) v. Financial Services Compensation Scheme Ltd.

Section 27 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) allows a person who enters into an agreement as a result of an unauthorized third party's activities to recover money transferred (section 27(2)(a)) and compensation for loss arising as a result of the transfer (section 27(2)(b)).

The claimants were advised by an unregulated adviser to transfer their existing pensions into a SIPP administered by Liberty SIPP during 2011 and 2012. The funds were moved into high-risk investments, which failed. Liberty SIPP went into administration in April 2020 and was unable to pay the members who had lost their funds. The FSCS paid compensation for the lost funds but not for the returns the original schemes would have earned. It later reconsidered this approach, following subsequent case law, but determined that the claim was beyond the six-year limitation, which ran from the date of transfer into the SIPP.

The claimants argued that section 27(2)(b), on compensation for loss, created a separate cause of action, which accrued only when they first suffered loss (meaning the limitation period began later). Mrs. Justice Hill disagreed. She held that section 27(2) creates a single cause of action, which accrued on the transfer date when the claimants had exchanged their more advantageous rights under their original pension schemes for different rights under the SIPP. She also found that even if there were separate causes of action, the outcome would have been the same, because the relevant loss (less advantageous rights) arose at the point of transfer.

While the decision relates to section 27 claims, it illustrates the need for careful analysis of the starting point and limitation period for each identified cause of action.

Read the case.

PDP: New and updated dashboards guidance

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has published new guidance within its Connection hub for pension providers and schemes:

  • Reporting standards production monitoring: this new guidance assists directly connecting organisations (DCOs) through the production monitoring phase, which ensures that DCOs can generate and record operational information and successfully report it to the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS).

The PDP has also made two updates to its guidance on Standards:

Find all the PDP guidance here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Neil Bowden
Neil Bowden
Photo of Andy Cork
Andy Cork
Photo of Jane Higgins
Jane Higgins
Photo of Jessica Kerslake
Jessica Kerslake
Photo of Helen Powell
Helen Powell
Photo of Angela Stafford
Angela Stafford
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More