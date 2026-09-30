Can An Insurance Group Operate A Pension Superfund?

A recent amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill proposed by Baroness Ros Altmann – and the Government’s response – has put a spotlight on the future regulation of pension superfunds.

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A recent amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill proposed by Baroness Ros Altmann – and the Government’s response – has put a spotlight on the future regulation of pension superfunds.

In particular, will it be possible for insurance groups to establish superfunds? Why haven't insurers entered the superfunds market yet, and what would need to change for them to do so?

In this blog, we:

provide a brief recap of how superfunds are regulated

outline the proposed amendment and the Government’s response

discuss the policy considerations for the Government, PRA and market participants

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