Captives and resilience: Airmic Guernsey Conference to explore insurance in an increasingly complex risk environment

The Airmic Guernsey Conference 2025 will examine how insurance structures and captive solutions can strengthen organizational resilience amid an increasingly complex global risk environment. Industry leaders and risk managers will gather to explore emerging protection gaps, regulatory developments, and innovative approaches to risk financing. With keynote speaker Jamil Qureshi and practical case studies, the event will showcase how captives are evolving to meet the demands of an interconnected and unpredict

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The role of insurance in strengthening resilience in an increasingly complex and volatile risk environment will be the focus of this year's Airmic Guernsey Conference, jointly hosted by Guernsey Finance and Airmic.

The conference – “Resilience by design: navigating complexity in 2026 and beyond” – will take place on 21-22 September at St Pierre Park Hotel in Guernsey and will bring together risk managers, captive owners and industry leaders to explore how organisations can address emerging risks and build long-term resilience.

The conference programme will feature panel sessions and practical case studies designed to provide attendees with insights into how insurance structures are adapting to an evolving risk landscape. Topics will include the impact of the global risk environment on protection gaps, regulatory and governance developments, real-world examples of uses of captives, and the future of captive insurance into 2030 and beyond.

As Europe's premier captive domicile, Guernsey is well-positioned to lead the conversation as the industry seeks more sophisticated and flexible approaches to risk financing. With more than 100 years of experience in captives and a strong ecosystem of service providers with expertise in delivering alternative risk transfer solutions, the event will showcase Guernsey's role in shaping innovation and resilience strategies.

Jamil Qureshi, one of the world's leading practitioners in performance-enhancing coaching, will deliver the keynote address. Drawing on his experience working with athletes, senior business leaders and high-performing teams – including three English Premier League football clubs and major brands such as Coca Cola and Emirates Airlines – he will share his perspective on leadership, performance and decision-making.

Attendees from across Guernsey, the UK and further afield will be able to exchange ideas on the opportunities and challenges influencing the sector. An opening drinks reception will be held at The Old Government House Hotel & Spa on the evening of Monday 21 September, while the Guernsey International Insurance Association (GIIA) will host a relaxed gala dinner following the main conference on Tuesday 22.

Commenting on the importance of the conversations the conference will cover, Diane Maxwell, CEO of Airmic, said: " The risk sector of today is navigating a landscape that is increasingly interconnected, unpredictable and complex. It is more critical than ever to build greater resilience into our risk financing tools, and captives are continually demonstrating their value and effectiveness. As a leading captive domicile, Guernsey is well-positioned to host the conversation surrounding the practical uses and future of the captive industry."

Barnaby Molloy, Chief Executive of Guernsey Finance, said: "The Airmic Guernsey Conference provides a valuable platform for practitioners and industry leaders to share insights, explore new risk financing solutions and discuss how insurance can evolve to meet the needs of a changing world. Guernsey has long held a prominent voice in this dialogue, and we look forward to the opportunity to exchange perspectives at the event."

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