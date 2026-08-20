The Digital Evolution Of Collateralised Reinsurance

The insurance-linked securities market is evolving through tokenisation and blockchain technology, with recent transactions demonstrating how digital infrastructure can streamline collateralised reinsurance processes.

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The insurance-linked securities (ILS) market has become an increasingly important source of alternative capital for the reinsurance sector, connecting institutional investors with a broad range of insurance risks. As demand for efficient capital solutions grows, market participants are looking beyond risk transfer itself and towards the infrastructure that supports it, seeking ways to improve efficiency, transparency and access to investment opportunities.

Collateralised reinsurance remains an important part of the ILS toolkit, offering a route for investors to assume risk through structures that keep the capital secure for the duration of the contract. However, many of the processes that support this risk transfer are operationally intensive. Traditional structures can rely on multiple intermediaries, involving banking arrangements and trustee processes, all of which can add administrative friction and lengthen settlement timelines.

Tokenisation is trending

The emerging solution is tokenisation: using blockchain infrastructure and smart contracts to digitise the management of assets within a reinsurance agreement. Schroders Capital and Hannover Re have recently announced the integration of a tokenised capability into its ILS investment platform, delivering the first real-world collateralised reinsurance transaction.

In this Guernsey-based transaction, the collateral was fully denominated in the stablecoin USDC, before being transferred through a digital wallet and invested in a money market fund, enabling the structure to generate the yields investors would expect while keeping the collateral securely linked to the reinsurance agreement. The application of the smart contract between Hannover Re and a Schroders-owned reinsurance entity, automates parts of the process that have traditionally relied on paper-based documentation and intermediary involvement.

While reinsurance has historically been cautious in adopting digitalisation, owing to the complexity of risk-transfer transactions and the importance of maintaining robust governance, the industry's increasing interest in alternative sources of capital has spurred innovation.

The result of introducing tokenisation capability is not only greater access, but a more secure, transparent and efficient infrastructure to support the existing ILS toolkit.

A jurisdiction built for innovation

Jurisdiction was a key consideration in establishing this contract. The reinsurance entity is managed by Aon Guernsey – a company that has extensive experience in attaining regulatory approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC), supporting implementation and providing governance oversight. This transaction reflects the reinsurance market's growing confidence in tokenisation as an operational tool rather than an experimental technology, a trend that is requiring jurisdictions to provide the expertise and regulatory environment needed to support its adoption.

Guernsey has long been at the forefront of this evolution, with the first issuance of insurance-linked notes digitised on a blockchain completed as early as 2017 by Guernsey-domiciled ILS vehicle Dom Re IC Limited. In 2021, a world-first humanitarian catastrophe bond covering pure volcanic eruption was also issued using blockchain technology through a Guernsey ILS structure, once again managed by Aon.

The island's insurance ecosystem is uniquely positioned to assist with such deals due to its established expertise in insurance management, legal and actuarial, and capital markets. Emerging structures often require input from multiple stakeholders before they can move from concept to execution. Guernsey's concentration of insurance managers, lawyers, actuaries and capital market specialists streamlines the process, and the GFSC's Innovation Sandbox and Digital Finance Initiative offer the agility required for new business models to thrive.

One of the largest challenges facing nascent technologies is bridging the gap between experimentation and commercial implementation. The insurance sector has witnessed several digital initiatives over the past decade, many of which demonstrated technical feasibility but are only recently seeing more widespread adoption – smart contracts included. The Schroders-Hannover transaction reflects the shift towards modernisation in insurance practices, and as reinsurance, tokenisation and capital markets continue to reshape how risk is financed and transferred, proportionately regulated jurisdictions that can offer specialist expertise in these areas will be well placed to support this evolution.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

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