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7 September 2026

Insurance Insights: The Word, August 2026

BJ
Browne Jacobson

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This August edition examines critical developments reshaping the insurance landscape, from agentic AI underwriting challenges following a major OpenAI incident to emerging liability concerns around unlabelled chemicals in consumer products. The analysis explores how autonomous systems, geopolitical transit fees, and AI-powered claims processing are fundamentally altering risk assessment and operational frameworks across multiple insurance lines.
United Kingdom Insurance
Tim Johnson,Joanna Wallens,Jeanette Flowers
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For our August edition of The Word, we cover a range of topics from across the insurance sector.

We examine what the OpenAI incident means for insurers grappling with agentic AI risk, and why continuous monitoring is emerging as the defining underwriting tool for autonomous AI systems.

We look at the LMA's new model clause addressing transit fees linked to passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a new study revealing unlabelled chemicals in 98% of personal care products and its implications across multiple liability lines, and a mass recall of millions of vehicles over concealed electronic door handles.

Finally, we consider how AI-powered claims handling is transforming the pet insurance market.

We hope you find this edition informative and insightful.

Tim

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Tim Johnson
Tim Johnson
Photo of Joanna Wallens
Joanna Wallens
Photo of Thomas Gibby
Thomas Gibby
Photo of Jeanette Flowers
Jeanette Flowers
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