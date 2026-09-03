LMA Wording Excludes Hormuz 'Toll' Payments: What This Means For Insurers

In July 2026, the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) published a model clause for marine hull underwriters to address 'transit fee/toll' demands linked to passage through Iranian territorial waters/the Strait of Hormuz.

The clause is intended to operate alongside existing sanctions clauses and to give the market a clear contractual position where insurers become aware (or “ought reasonably” to become aware through due diligence) that financial or non financial consideration has been paid to facilitate transit.

The practical coverage outcome is blunt: insurers will not cover the fee/toll payment, and cover for the relevant vessel ceases once a payment has been made, reflecting perceived risk of breaching US/UK/EU sanctions and/or terrorism legislation.

This aligns with OFAC’s public position that toll payments (and even guarantees/services for safe passage, whether or not a payment is made) are not authorised for US persons, and that non US persons can also face significant sanctions exposure, especially where conduct causes US persons (including insurers/reinsurers) to violate sanctions.

What this means for insurers