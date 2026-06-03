Navigating Energy Price Volatility On The Path To Net Zero

As renewable technologies mature and energy markets grow increasingly volatile, traditional stabilising mechanisms like government subsidies and fixed-price power purchase agreements are giving way to merchant risk exposure. How can insurance innovation, supported by the right regulatory environment, transform energy price volatility from an investment barrier into a manageable risk that unlocks sustainable outcomes?

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By Gus Majed, Group CEO and Founder and Adèle Gale, Managing Director of Paratus Services Guernsey, Paratus.

As renewable technologies continue to mature, unmanaged energy price volatility remains one of the greatest challenges to securing the investment needed to develop them. With increased volatility in the power market forcing more assets into merchant risk, fluctuating prices have become a central concern for investors and developers alike. It is precisely here that innovation in insurance, supported by the right jurisdictional environment, can help unlock sustainable outcomes.

For much of the past decade, renewable energy investment benefited from long-term stabilising mechanisms such as government-backed subsidies and fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs). These tools served their purpose well by reducing risk and attracting capital. However, as subsidies have rolled off and energy markets have evolved, increased merchant exposure has made revenues far less predictable. At the same time, energy markets have become structurally more volatile as gas contracts shorten, geopolitical risks intensify and supply-demand dynamics shift.

Volatility is not inherently problematic, provided it can be managed. The difficulty arises when financial structures are unable to absorb or mitigate that risk and protect the investment. This is where insurance capital has a powerful role to play in the energy transition.

At Paratus, our purpose is to confront that challenge by underwriting energy price risk in a way that supports, rather than constrains, the transition to net zero. Our approach recognises that renewable generators, asset managers and energy consumers all need protection against adverse price movements while still retaining the ability to benefit from favourable market conditions.

Unlike traditional long-term PPAs, which can lock participants into fixed pricing for a decade or more, energy price risk insurance offers downside protection while preserving upside optionality. The result is a more flexible, financeable and commercially viable framework for clean energy investment.

This approach has already been tested in practice. In a recent transaction with Low Carbon, Paratus worked with the client over six months to analyse its assets, generation capacity and revenue profiles, while comparing alternative approaches in terms of returns and internal rates of return (IRRs). When the policy was deployed, it performed as intended: the market retraced, a claim was triggered and paid within five days, and the client's metrics outperformed the alternatives. For Paratus, the transaction was an important proof point, demonstrating both the capability of the product and the strength of the partnership behind it.

Crucially, turning this concept into a regulated, scalable solution required more than market expertise. It required the right regulatory and professional ecosystem which is where Guernsey came in.

From an early stage, Guernsey distinguished itself as a jurisdiction that understands both innovation and risk. Energy price risk insurance had not previously been deployed globally as a regulated indemnity product, and that level of innovation requires a regulator that is agile and responsive.

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission provided exactly that. Its digital finance initiative and innovation sandbox signal a willingness to engage with new business models as they emerge, providing space for novel ideas to be tested within a well-defined supervisory framework. For businesses developing products that sit outside established market norms, this approach offers both flexibility and certainty, allowing innovation to progress without compromising regulatory diligence.

Alongside this, Guernsey benefits from deep and well-established expertise within its insurance management industry. The island's insurance professionals bring a strong understanding of both regulatory expectations and commercial realities, having supported complex international structures over several decades. The sector works closely with businesses to understand what they are trying to achieve and to help build structures that are robust, compliant and workable in practice.

This technical capability is amplified by Guernsey's close-knit professional ecosystem. The island facilitates collaboration between businesses, regulators and advisers, enabling ideas to be developed efficiently. At the same time, Guernsey's environment allows firms to protect intellectual property and thought leadership as they innovate. That balance creates a setting in which complex, forward-looking solutions can be developed and brought to market effectively.

The path to net zero will not be linear. It will involve uncertainty, volatility and moments of market disruption, and the role of sustainable finance is to ensure that those challenges do not become barriers to progress. By fostering innovation, providing regulatory clarity and supporting collaboration, Guernsey is helping to turn financial risk into sustainable opportunity - and Paratus continues to build its presence on the island and contribute to that journey.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

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