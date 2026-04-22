Why Guernsey for Reinsurance & ILS
Guernsey is a globally recognised centre for reinsurance and ILS, combining innovation, regulatory credibility, and five decades of experience in supporting complex risk transfer.
Regulatory Strength
- Regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC)
- Proportionate, risk-based solvency framework aligned with global standards
- Fast, category-based approvals including for Special Purpose Insurers (SPIs) and commercial reinsurers
- The GFSC operates to international standards aligned with the IAIS and OECD principles, ensuring global credibility and regulatory equivalence
- Guernsey is committed to sustainable finance and created the world’s first ESG framework for insurers
- Whitelisted by the EU and OECD in 2019, recognizing Guernsey’s strong substance and tax transparency regime
Commercial Advantages
- Stable, respected legal and political environment based on English common law
- No capital gains, VAT, GST or withholding taxes
- 0% corporate tax rate on insurance and reinsurance business, in line with Guernsey’s internationally approved tax framework
Proximity & Market Access
- Aligned with UK/EU business hours
- Deep ties to Lloyd’s of London and institutional capital
- Trusted partner for global reinsurers, MGAs, and ILS sponsors
- Close to continental European hubs – direct flights to Paris in less than an hour
Innovation & Structuring Capability
Guernsey offers unique structuring flexibility, enabling modern reinsurance and ILS platforms.
Standalone Reinsurers
Guernsey licenses standalone reinsurers as fully regulated reinsurance companies, authorised to write third-party risks. These vehicles benefit from Guernsey’s internationally respected, proportionate regulatory regime, aligned with global standards and supported by a stable, tax-neutral environment.
Standalone reinsurers are well-suited to institutional sponsors, capital-backed underwriting platforms, and reinsurance groups seeking full operational control and long-term strategic flexibility. Guernsey offers a compelling combination of credibility, regulatory efficiency, and access to London and global markets, making it an ideal base for agile, internationally connected reinsurance operations.
Cell Company Structures
Protected Cell Companies (PCCs)
Pioneered in Guernsey in 1997, PCCs allow multiple clients or risks to be housed within legally segregated cells under a single regulated insurer.
They are widely used for ILS, MGAs, collateralised reinsurance, and structured transactions — offering f lexibility, speed to market, and cost efficiency, with fast track pre-authorisation available for qualifying structures.
Incorporated Cell Companies (ICCs)
Each cell of an ICC is a separate legal entity with its own contracts, governance, and liability.
ICCs are well-suited to institutional or multi-party structures, offering enhanced legal separation and investor confidence, particularly in life, longevity and capital-linked transactions.
Hybrid Models
Guernsey supports innovative hybrid structures combining regulated insurance and investment cells - bridging risk and capital efficiently.
Special Purpose Insurers (SPIs)
- Category 6 fully collateralised structures for investor-linked risk
- Fast-track formation for ILS and structured reinsurance
- Used for life, longevity, catastrophe, and lapse risk
Pioneering Transactions
Guernsey has hosted landmark transactions, including:
- Randolph Re - the first catastrophe bond issued via a Guernsey Protected Cell Company (PCC) structure
- The Red Cross volcanic parametric catastrophe bond, issued through a Guernsey Incorporated Cell, marking a world-first humanitarian ILS deal
- Paratus - the world’s first reinsurer of energy price risk, structured in Guernsey to protect against commodity price volatility
These transactions demonstrate Guernsey’s ability to support innovative, ESG-aligned and capital efficient reinsurance structures.
Case Studies
Clockwork Re
Launched by Polo Insurance Managers (PIM) - an independent, licensed insurance manager within the PoloWorks group - Clockwork Re was established in 2025 as a Category 4 Commercial General Reinsurer based in Guernsey.
Founded by Dhruv Patel, a respected Lloyd’s capital provider, Clockwork Re was created to deliver investor-backed access to superior reinsurance returns from Lloyd’s of London and global collateralised reinsurance markets. It operates under a collateralised business remit and uses Guernsey’s PCC structure for efficient, ring-fenced risk deployment.
Highlights:
- Fully licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC)
- Approved in time for the critical 1 January renewals
- Provides private capital efficient access to Lloyd’s of London and reinsurance markets
- Structured using Guernsey’s PCC regime
- Managed by Polo Insurance Managers (PIM)
Case Studies
Navigate Re
Navigate Re is a newly established Category 6 Special Purpose Insurer (SPI), launched by Polo Insurance Managers in partnership with its sponsor Erithmitic, to provide investors with structured access to diversified insurance-linked returns.
Founded by Solomon Garber and Atit Jariwala, Navigate Re was designed as a nimble, investor-focused reinsurer that leverages Guernsey’s responsive regulatory environment and structural innovation.
Highlights:
- Licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC)
- Fully funded standalone reinsurer
- Designed for capital efficiency and transparency
- Combines alternative investment and insurance expertise
- Launched in Q1 2025 with full regulatory approval
The Guernsey Insurance Ecosystem
Guernsey: A Complete Platform for Structured Risk Transfer
Guernsey supports the full lifecycle of specialist insurance and reinsurance activity - from structuring and underwriting to capital markets access and long-term portfolio support.
Guernsey has over a century of experience in captive insurance, and in 2025 retained the award as Europe’s premier captive domicile at the European Captive Review Awards in Luxembourg.
Specialist Insurance Platforms
- Reinsurance - general and life, structured and collateralised
- Insurance-linked Securities - investor-led platforms backed by SPIs and cells
- Captive Insurance - single-parent, group, PCC and ICC models across diverse sectors
- Longevity & Life - supports swaps, bulk annuities, and life risk securitisation
- Run-off & Legacy - structured exits for discontinued portfolios
- MGAs - delegated authority models with full infrastructure
Full Ecosystem Support
- Experienced insurance managers
- Global law firms, tax advisers, auditors and actuaries
- Banking, investment and custodial services
- Robust supervision by the GFSC
For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]