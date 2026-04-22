Guernsey Finance serves as a joint government and industry initiative dedicated to promoting and connecting Guernsey as a leading international finance centre. The organization operates from its registered office at Somers House in St Peter Port, facilitating the island's position in global financial markets.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Why Guernsey for Reinsurance & ILS

Guernsey is a globally recognised centre for reinsurance and ILS, combining innovation, regulatory credibility, and five decades of experience in supporting complex risk transfer.

Regulatory Strength

Regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC)

Proportionate, risk-based solvency framework aligned with global standards

Fast, category-based approvals including for Special Purpose Insurers (SPIs) and commercial reinsurers

The GFSC operates to international standards aligned with the IAIS and OECD principles, ensuring global credibility and regulatory equivalence

Guernsey is committed to sustainable finance and created the world’s first ESG framework for insurers

Whitelisted by the EU and OECD in 2019, recognizing Guernsey’s strong substance and tax transparency regime

Commercial Advantages

Stable, respected legal and political environment based on English common law

No capital gains, VAT, GST or withholding taxes

0% corporate tax rate on insurance and reinsurance business, in line with Guernsey’s internationally approved tax framework

Proximity & Market Access

Aligned with UK/EU business hours

Deep ties to Lloyd’s of London and institutional capital

Trusted partner for global reinsurers, MGAs, and ILS sponsors

Close to continental European hubs – direct flights to Paris in less than an hour

Innovation & Structuring Capability

Guernsey offers unique structuring flexibility, enabling modern reinsurance and ILS platforms.

Standalone Reinsurers

Guernsey licenses standalone reinsurers as fully regulated reinsurance companies, authorised to write third-party risks. These vehicles benefit from Guernsey’s internationally respected, proportionate regulatory regime, aligned with global standards and supported by a stable, tax-neutral environment.

Standalone reinsurers are well-suited to institutional sponsors, capital-backed underwriting platforms, and reinsurance groups seeking full operational control and long-term strategic flexibility. Guernsey offers a compelling combination of credibility, regulatory efficiency, and access to London and global markets, making it an ideal base for agile, internationally connected reinsurance operations.

Cell Company Structures

Protected Cell Companies (PCCs)

Pioneered in Guernsey in 1997, PCCs allow multiple clients or risks to be housed within legally segregated cells under a single regulated insurer.

They are widely used for ILS, MGAs, collateralised reinsurance, and structured transactions — offering f lexibility, speed to market, and cost efficiency, with fast track pre-authorisation available for qualifying structures.

Incorporated Cell Companies (ICCs)

Each cell of an ICC is a separate legal entity with its own contracts, governance, and liability.

ICCs are well-suited to institutional or multi-party structures, offering enhanced legal separation and investor confidence, particularly in life, longevity and capital-linked transactions.

Hybrid Models

Guernsey supports innovative hybrid structures combining regulated insurance and investment cells - bridging risk and capital efficiently.

Special Purpose Insurers (SPIs)

Category 6 fully collateralised structures for investor-linked risk

Fast-track formation for ILS and structured reinsurance

Used for life, longevity, catastrophe, and lapse risk

Pioneering Transactions

Guernsey has hosted landmark transactions, including:

Randolph Re - the first catastrophe bond issued via a Guernsey Protected Cell Company (PCC) structure

The Red Cross volcanic parametric catastrophe bond, issued through a Guernsey Incorporated Cell, marking a world-first humanitarian ILS deal

Paratus - the world’s first reinsurer of energy price risk, structured in Guernsey to protect against commodity price volatility

These transactions demonstrate Guernsey’s ability to support innovative, ESG-aligned and capital efficient reinsurance structures.

Case Studies

Clockwork Re

Launched by Polo Insurance Managers (PIM) - an independent, licensed insurance manager within the PoloWorks group - Clockwork Re was established in 2025 as a Category 4 Commercial General Reinsurer based in Guernsey.

Founded by Dhruv Patel, a respected Lloyd’s capital provider, Clockwork Re was created to deliver investor-backed access to superior reinsurance returns from Lloyd’s of London and global collateralised reinsurance markets. It operates under a collateralised business remit and uses Guernsey’s PCC structure for efficient, ring-fenced risk deployment.

Highlights:

Fully licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC)

Approved in time for the critical 1 January renewals

Provides private capital efficient access to Lloyd’s of London and reinsurance markets

Structured using Guernsey’s PCC regime

Managed by Polo Insurance Managers (PIM)

Case Studies

Navigate Re

Navigate Re is a newly established Category 6 Special Purpose Insurer (SPI), launched by Polo Insurance Managers in partnership with its sponsor Erithmitic, to provide investors with structured access to diversified insurance-linked returns.

Founded by Solomon Garber and Atit Jariwala, Navigate Re was designed as a nimble, investor-focused reinsurer that leverages Guernsey’s responsive regulatory environment and structural innovation.

Highlights:

Licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC)

Fully funded standalone reinsurer

Designed for capital efficiency and transparency

Combines alternative investment and insurance expertise

Launched in Q1 2025 with full regulatory approval

The Guernsey Insurance Ecosystem

Guernsey: A Complete Platform for Structured Risk Transfer

Guernsey supports the full lifecycle of specialist insurance and reinsurance activity - from structuring and underwriting to capital markets access and long-term portfolio support.

Guernsey has over a century of experience in captive insurance, and in 2025 retained the award as Europe’s premier captive domicile at the European Captive Review Awards in Luxembourg.

Specialist Insurance Platforms

Reinsurance - general and life, structured and collateralised

Insurance-linked Securities - investor-led platforms backed by SPIs and cells

Captive Insurance - single-parent, group, PCC and ICC models across diverse sectors

Longevity & Life - supports swaps, bulk annuities, and life risk securitisation

Run-off & Legacy - structured exits for discontinued portfolios

MGAs - delegated authority models with full infrastructure

Full Ecosystem Support

Experienced insurance managers

Global law firms, tax advisers, auditors and actuaries

Banking, investment and custodial services

Robust supervision by the GFSC

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.