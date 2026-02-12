Insurance Bites Podcast - Episode 5

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
Episode 5: What's on the horizon for policyholders in 2026?
In this episode of Insurance Bites, Greig Anderson, Partner, and Sarah Irons, Knowledge Counsel, from the Insurance & Professional Risks team, look at key developments impacting policyholders and the risks they face in the coming months. Topics explored include cyber risks and AI, evolving liability exposures (including changes to product liability legislation, PFAS and what is new in climate change related litigation), developments relevant to D&O cover, Government proposals on captives and SME terrorism cover.
