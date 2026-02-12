ARTICLE
12 February 2026

Insurance Bites Podcast - Episode 5

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Insurance Bites, Greig Anderson, Partner, and Sarah Irons, Knowledge Counsel, from the Insurance & Professional Risks team, look at key developments impacting...
United Kingdom Insurance
Sarah Irons and Greig Anderson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Transport and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom

Episode 5: What's on the horizon for policyholders in 2026?

In this episode of Insurance Bites, Greig Anderson, Partner, and Sarah Irons, Knowledge Counsel, from the Insurance & Professional Risks team, look at key developments impacting policyholders and the risks they face in the coming months. Topics explored include cyber risks and AI, evolving liability exposures (including changes to product liability legislation, PFAS and what is new in climate change related litigation), developments relevant to D&O cover, Government proposals on captives and SME terrorism cover.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sarah Irons
Sarah Irons
Photo of Greig Anderson
Greig Anderson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More