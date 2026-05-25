Subrogation Explained: What It Is, Why It Matters, And When Lawyers Get Involved

When an insurer pays a claim to its policyholder, known as 'the insured', that is rarely the end of the story. Often, a third party, such as a negligent contractor, driver, or supplier, caused the insured's loss.

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When an insurer pays a claim to its policyholder, known as 'the insured', that is rarely the end of the story. Often, a third party, such as a negligent contractor, driver, or supplier, caused the insured's loss.

Subrogation enables insurers to recover those losses from the third party.

This article explains how subrogation works, who it applies to, why solicitors are often involved, and what happens when claims cross jurisdictional borders. We also explain the key court decisions that shape how subrogation operates in practice.

What is subrogation?

Subrogation means that once an insurer has indemnified the insured, the insurer is entitled to pursue any responsible third party to recover the amount it has paid out under the policy. In practical terms, this means:

The insurer “steps into the shoes” of the policyholder.

Any claim against the third party is usually brought in the policyholder’s name , even though the insurer controls the process.

, even though the insurer controls the process. Any money recovered is used to reimburse the insurer, subject to rules about uninsured losses and excesses.

This principle has existed for centuries and is a core feature of indemnity insurance.

One of the earliest and most important cases on subrogation is Castellain v Preston (1883). In that case, the court confirmed that insurance is designed to compensate for loss, not to create a profit. If an insured could recover from its insurer and from the wrongdoer, it would be better off than if the loss had never occurred. Subrogation exists to prevent policyholders from being paid twice for the same loss, known as 'double recovery'.

Subrogation’s secondary impact is to enhance premium stability within the insurance market by lowering insurers’ ultimate claim costs. When insurers are able to recoup a portion of their expenditures and sustain healthy cash flow, their solvency prospects improve, which ultimately benefits the public at large.

Subrogated claims help insurers to recover their outlay; these claims are referred to as 'recovery' claims.

When does subrogation arise?

Subrogation rights arise automatically when an insurer pays a claim for its insured. These rights apply only if there is a valid cause of action against a third party, not when the insured causes their own loss.

Importantly, under English law, insurers typically do not need a separate contract or assignment to exercise subrogation. The right arises under the common law, as codified in section 79 of the Marine Insurance Act 1906.

Does the insured get involved?

Policies often include express subrogation clauses that require active cooperation by the insured if the insurer wishes to investigate or pursue a third party. They must not do anything that prejudices the insurer’s recovery (for example, settling with a third party without reserving the insurer's right to claim). Even if the policy is silent, the courts have long recognised that insureds must act in good faith once an insurer has paid and, in most cases, recovery claims are brought in the insured's name, even though it is the insurer that controls the claim process.

What if the insurer only covers part of the insured's losses?

If the insured also suffered losses for which they were not insured, they may have the opportunity to add their uninsured loss claim to the recovery claim. Courts favour this approach for efficiency, allowing a single action instead of two. It also prevents one party settling and inadvertently prejudicing the other's right of action.

Imagine a car accident where the insured is hit by a third party. The insurer might deem the insured's written off car to be worth £1,000 and will make an offer to the insured. The insured may believe it was worth £1,500. Nonetheless the insured accepts the £1,000. In this case the £500 difference is not recoverable, because a lesser sum was accepted.

Now imagine that when the car was hit, valuable contents worth £5,000 were also damaged, which, under the terms of the motor policy, was uninsured. In this case the value of the contents may be recoverable from the third party as an uninsured loss. The insured probably also paid an excess, say £250. This would also be recoverable.

The insurer would make a recovery claim against the third party for its outlay (£1,000), the value of the damaged contents (£5,000), and the excess, totalling £6,250.00.

On paper the insurer would claim against the driver of the car that hit the insured. In reality, the driver's insurer will pay, assuming they are insured of course.

If there are two claims in one, who gets the money?

Full claims are rarely recovered. Third party insurers (TPIs) know that the risks of litigation are high, and they use this to their advantage to push for out-of-court settlements. They may also challenge the valuations of the damaged items or object to new-for-old payouts (arguing betterment) when it could have been old-for-old, applying the established principle that an innocent party should not profit from the incident.

A legal principle established in Lord Napier and Ettrick v Hunter [1993] known as the 'pay up, recover down' rule determines how recovered funds are distributed. Under this rule the recovered funds are allocated as follows:

First - the insured's uninsured losses (in this example £5,000)

Second - the insurer's outlay (£1,000)

Finally - the excess (£250)

In our example, the TPI might only offer £5,500. In this case, the insured would recover all of their uninsured losses, but the insurer would recover just £500 of its outlay. The insured would not receive any of their excess.

This outcome is arguably unfair on the insurer who is taking on the risk and expense of pursuing the claim. Insurers may therefore decide to make an agreement with the insured to split any recovered funds pro-rata and may also agree to share litigation costs to balance the risk more equally.

In high-value cases, multiple insurers may have suffered losses under the same policy. The principal in Napier still applies, even in highly complex cross-border and multi-layered recovery claims.

How solicitors assist with recovery claims

Recovery claims are rarely as straightforward as our example above might suggest. In many cases, the cause of action may be unclear at the outset, requiring careful investigation and the involvement of forensic teams and the application of legal principals. Solicitors play a key role in identifying viable claims by assessing liability, reviewing contractual documentation, and engaging with opposing legal representatives to clarify and advance the issues in dispute.

In some matters, responsibility for a loss may be shared, or parties may be exposed to each other’s losses. The Womble Bond Dickinson Insurance Team advises insurers on how liability should be apportioned and identifies the most effective strategy for recovery in such situations. We also ensure that limitation periods are effectively managed, protecting our insurer clients from the risk of claims becoming time barred.

Where appropriate, our Insurance Team will commence and conduct litigation, managing procedural requirements and court filings.

Throughout the process, we provide strategic advice, draft and review settlement offers, and negotiate to achieve the best possible outcome.

We can also assist in pursuing recovery against insolvent and liquidated defendants, advising on available remedies and enforcement options to maximise prospects of recovery despite financial difficulties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.