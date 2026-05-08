LEG 3 And The Cost Of Uncertainty

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Ebony Alleyne examines uncertainty in the operation of the LEG 3 defects exclusion and its consequences in the context of major African construction and infrastructure projects

Construction All Risks insurance is intended to support the delivery of complex construction and infrastructure projects by providing protection and certainty in the face of fortuitous physical loss of, or damage to, the works. On major, capital‑intensive infrastructure projects, that certainty underpins funding, contractual risk allocation and the ability of project participants to respond quickly when things go wrong. Where project insurance does not deliver on clarity, uncertainty may instead spread downstream and generate costs where there ought to be cooperation.

A key feature of Construction All Risks cover is insurance against damage consequent upon defects. That protection does not arise as a result of the insuring clause to indemnify the insured against “physical loss or damage to Insured Property… from any cause whatsoever”, because property insurance does not generally warrant workmanship or cover inherent vice. It must be introduced by clear express provision. Within the London market, that role is typically performed by one of two sets of standard-form defect exclusion clauses, particularly: DE 2 to 5 (1995), LEG 2 (1996) and LEG 3 (2006).

LEG 3/2006, the model ‘improvement’ defects exclusion, provides:

“The Insurer(s) shall not be liable in respect of:

All costs rendered necessary by defects of material workmanship design plan or specification and should damage (which for the purposes of this exclusion shall include any patent detrimental change in the physical condition of the Insured Property) occur to any portion of the Insured Property containing any of the said defects the cost of replacement or rectification which is hereby excluded is that cost incurred to improve the original material workmanship design plan or specification.

For the purpose of the policy and not merely this exclusion it is understood and agreed that any portion of the Insured Property shall not be regarded as damaged solely by virtue of the existence of any defect of material workmanship design plan or specification.”

The complexity of the clause’s grammar and sentence structure is itself part of the problem.

Thirty years on: market reliance amid judicial silence

Introduced by the London Engineering Group some thirty years ago, LEG 3 is a well‑established clause in the London market and attracts a higher premium and deductible. Yet there is no direct judicial analysis of its meaning in English law. In that judicial vacuum, and given its commercial importance, expectations have developed as to what the clause ought to mean, albeit with only limited foundation in the wording itself.

This article examines why LEG 3 often proves difficult to interpret and apply in practice, how comparative assumptions about its effect contribute to disagreement, and whether the clause has reached the limits of functional complexity.

Why this matters for African infrastructure

Africa’s infrastructure requirements are substantial and accelerating, driven by growth, urbanisation and industrial ambition. Whether because of lender requirements, market familiarity or available capacity, many of the continent’s largest infrastructure projects continue to be governed by English law and insured in whole or in part in the London market. Standard defects exclusions, including LEG 3, are therefore routinely incorporated into project insurance policies for African risks.

The consequence is that LEG 3 and English legal principles exert real influence even where disputes are ultimately resolved by arbitral tribunals meeting in South Africa, Nigeria or Egypt. For projects delivered through project finance structures, uncertainty as to insurance coverage is rarely tolerable, particularly where delay or failure would have material consequences for wider economic objectives. In that context, pricing, claims behaviour, coverage outcomes and settlement dynamics all depend on a shared, workable understanding of how defects risk has been allocated at the outset.

The ‘suite’ assumption

A persistent market assumption is that LEG 3 and DE 5 should be interpreted by reference to their position at the top of their respective suites, as the widest form of defects cover available. On this view, the LEG and DE clauses are understood as a graduated set of options, and insureds often expect the commercial rationale for the suites, and their selection of the top-tier, to inform interpretation of the wording.

However, that assumption is not supported by authority. English courts have consistently emphasised that ordinary principles of construction apply to such clauses according to their wording, not by reference to their position within a drafting family or to commercial expectations derived from other clauses available in the market. CA Blackwell (Contractors) v Gerlingillustrates the principle that exclusions are construed individually, not comparatively.

Approaching LEG 3 as the high point of a spectrum is therefore an unreliable predictive basis for analysis.

LEG 3 in three parts

LEG 3 has a three‑part structure.

First, it excludes “All costs rendered necessary by defects”, which is ostensibly broader than the starting point adopted in other exclusions, including DE 5, which excludes the costs necessary to replace, repair or rectify.

Secondly, it recognises that a portion of insured property containing a defect may be damaged, defining damage for the purposes of the exclusion as including any patent detrimental change in physical condition. On the face of the clause, there is no requirement for a causal link between the defect and the damage. In practice, however, questions of causation and the identification of what constitutes damage, as distinct from the defect itself, are central to the assessment of indemnity.

Thirdly, where damage has occurred, the exclusion applies to “that cost incurred to improve” the original material, workmanship, design, plan or specification.

Each element reads as intelligible in isolation. The difficulty lies in their interaction and application.

Defective, then damaged

It is only where an accidental adverse change in the physical condition of insured property, affecting its use and/or value, occurs during the period of cover that a claim for damage can arise. That said, English cases demonstrate that insured property is capable of being damaged when subject to microscopic unintended physical changes or processes which reasonably require the taking of remedial measures (see The Orjula, Tioxide Europe v Commercial Union Assurance Co,andHunter v Canary Wharf).

As property insurance does not warrant the work or cover defects alone, the rider at the end of LEG 3 is intended to make clear that the mere discovery of a latent defect of design or workmanship does not, without more, constitute damage. That position is uncontroversial (see Oceanic Steamship Co v Faber, Hutchins Brothers v Royal Exchange Assurance Corpn,andScindia Steamships v London Assurance).

The distinction between an incorporated defect and something that constitutes damage over and above the defect, is therefore central to the operation of LEG 3, and an issue on which parties frequently disagree. Drawing a distinction is often more difficult in cases where there is a close causal relationship between the defect and the damage.

In leading English authority The Nukila, the court emphasised that the requirement is that there must be something different from, and incrementally greater than, the latent defect itself in order to amount to damage. More recently, in Sky v Riverstone,the ingress of water into an unventilated timber roof, which if left unremedied would adversely affect functionality, constituted damage and the Court of Appeal defined physical damage by reference to physical change that impairs value or usefulness.

Whether damage has occurred and to what portion of the insured property is therefore a fact‑sensitive inquiry in each case, and progressive deterioration, contamination, cracking or discoloration can each fall on different sides of the line depending on the context. LEG 3 assumes a distinction can be drawn with confidence and certainty.

Where damage is established, to a portion of insured property containing a defect, the cost of replacement or rectification is insured. LEG 3 excludes only the cost incurred to improve the original design, workmanship or materials.

From the insured’s perspective, reinstatement to the condition the works should have achieved absent the defect is not an improvement, but performance of the original contractual intent. On that view, the exclusion applies only where the remedial solution involves genuine enhancement at additional cost; a broader reading risks conflating LEG 3 with the defects exclusion approach in LEG 2.

Insurers, by contrast, may characterise the replacement of defective work with compliant work as an improvement, even where it simply removes a defect that should never have existed. On that view, the cost of improvement is said to encompass the full cost of rectifying the defective element, rather than purely incremental enhancement. That position is reinforced by the absence of the word “additional” in LEG 3, unlike DE 5, and supports a broader potential exclusion.

Disputes therefore turn on competing narratives as to design intent, the as‑built condition, and whether the remedial solution goes beyond either baseline. In practice, remedial schemes are shaped by regulation, safety, availability of materials and programme pressure, meaning change is often unavoidable. Change, however, does not necessarily equate to improvement.

The first reported cases on LEG 3

Two recent US decisions represent the first reported judicial consideration of LEG 3. Both arose at the summary judgment stage and did not involve a full interpretation or application of the clause. Their significance lies in two different courts concluding that the wording of LEG 3 was ambiguous.

In South Capitol Bridgebuilders v Lexington, the court held that a bridge with reduced weightbearing capacity, caused by concrete affected by honeycombing and voiding, was damaged. In doing so, the court was sharply critical of the drafting of LEG 3, describing it as internally inconsistent and unclear.

A similar approach was taken in Archer Western v Ace American Insurance Co, in which the court treated concrete with inadequate compressive strength as damaged for the purposes of the policy, while deferring related factual issues to trial. It likewise concluded that the language of LEG 3 was ambiguous.

These decisions do not determine how LEG 3 would be construed under English law. They do, however, demonstrate that on the first occasions the clause has been tested in litigation, it has not supported early or predictable resolution. While Illinois and Florida law require ambiguity to be construed in favour of the insured, a position English law would not necessarily adopt, the judicial criticism of the drafting of the clause itself remains striking.

Practical consequences

In practice, the market has not stood still in the face of uncertainty. One response has been the increasing use of post‑damage selection between multiple drop‑down defects exclusions, allowing insureds a degree of flexibility to select the most favourable clause on the facts as they emerge, subject to the applicable deductible. That approach may mitigate individual outcomes, but it does not resolve the more fundamental question of what cover the LEG 3 standard‑form defects exclusion is intended to provide.

The need for such workarounds is itself revealing. Rather than operating as a clear allocation of risk, LEG 3 has increasingly become something to be navigated around. That undermines certainty at precisely the point it is most needed: following damage, when projects are under pressure to remediate, recommence works and preserve programme and funding.

Where the market response to LEG 3 has been to strain its wording or work around it, the clause has likely reached the limits of incremental refinement. Accordingly, the question is no longer how LEG 3 should be applied in practice to serve the market, but whether, as drafted, it can deliver the required certainty.

Construction All Risks insurance is a cornerstone of risk management on major construction projects, and LEG 3 is often selected on the assumption that it provides a predictable allocation of defects risk. The analysis above suggests that expectation deserves careful re‑examination.

The first direct judicial encounters with LEG 3 have exposed its capacity for multiple interpretations rather than clarity; and the question is no longer how the clause should be interpreted in a particular case, but whether it remains fit for purpose on projects delivering major infrastructure across Africa: projects that cannot afford to fail.

First published by African Law & Business

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.