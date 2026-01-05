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14 May 2026

Register To Attend London International Disputes Week 2026 (1-5 June)

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Now in its seventh year, London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2026 will be taking place on 1-5 June 2026, bringing together legal experts from around the globe to discuss key trends and talking points in dispute resolution.
United Kingdom Insurance
Sarah McNally,Greig Anderson, and Sarah Irons
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Now in its seventh year, London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2026 will be taking place on 1-5 June 2026, bringing together legal experts from around the globe to discuss key trends and talking points in dispute resolution. The theme of LIDW 2026 is "Tradition, Trust and Transformation in Dispute Resolution".

As a founding member of LIDW, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is delighted to be actively participating in prominent events throughout LIDW26. Our Insurance & Professional Risk team are involved in a number of different events, details of which are below. 

To find out more about events involving our other Disputes practices, please click here.
 

Beyond the Fine Print: The Wider Legacy of Insurance Disputes in the English Courts

Wednesday, 3 June 2026
09:00 - 10:30 (Networking breakfast and registration from 08:30)

The English courts have never been busier with insurance cases but what impact do these decisions have beyond the insurance arena on English jurisprudence more generally? From recent decisions involving stranded aircraft in Russia, to the global pandemic, to seizures of warehouses in Afghanistan and much more besides, insurance disputes have always covered a broad array of subject matters. This session will look at how insurance disputes in the English courts, both recent and historic, have shaped both English law and the management of cases in the English courts.

Hosted by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer and 7KBW.

You can register for this event here.

Insurance Disputes in the Cyber Era

Wednesday, 3 June 2026
14:00 - 15:30 (Registration from 13:30)

This session will share insights into the latest hot topics relating to disputes within the insurance industry, including current trends in cyber insurance claims and coverage disputes in light of the rapid growth and increasing complexity of cyber related losses. 

Hosted by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer and EY.

You can register for this event here.

Registration is through the LIDW website. You can view all of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer's Member Hosted Events on our website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Sarah McNally
Sarah McNally
Photo of Greig Anderson
Greig Anderson
Photo of Sarah Irons
Sarah Irons
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