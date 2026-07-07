For Businesses And Litigators, Insurance Coverage Is A Litigation Strategy, Not Just A Risk Management Issue

So your business (or your client’s business) just got sued. What started out as a nice day just turned sour. Now what do you do? If you are like most businesses, after being served with a lawsuit, the first call...

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So your business (or your client’s business) just got sued. What started out as a nice day just turned sour. Now what do you do? If you are like most businesses, after being served with a lawsuit, the first call is often to litigation counsel. But what about the business’s insurer? The insurance carrier, if contacted at all, may be an afterthought. That sequence is understandable—but it can also be a missed opportunity.

Insurance coverage is often viewed as a separate discipline reserved for claims adjusters and coverage lawyers. In reality, it can be one of the most important strategic considerations for businesses in commercial litigation. A thoughtful coverage analysis early in a case can influence everything from litigation budgets to your settlement leverage.

The first question should not simply be, “Can we win?” It should also be, “Who is paying for the defense or any resulting settlement or judgment?”

Many commercial disputes involve allegations that straddle the line between covered and uncovered conduct. A complaint may assert breach of contract alongside negligence, fraud, or other claims (sounding in contract, tort or some combination) that potentially implicate one or more insurance policies and various coverages and exclusions in those policies. Whether an insurer owes a defense often depends on the allegations as pleaded, making the complaint itself a document with strategic importance beyond the merits of the case.

It is not unusual for a business to have many different insurance policies. Early identification of potentially applicable insurance policies is equally important. Businesses and their counsel frequently focus on their general liability policy while overlooking directors and officers (D&O), professional liability (E&O), cyber, employment practices liability, environmental, or umbrella coverage. In some cases, multiple policies issued over different periods or by different insurers may provide overlapping protection. Identifying those policies at the outset allows a business to preserve its rights through timely notice and avoid disputes or potential denials of coverage due to late reporting.

Insurance coverage also affects the economics of litigation. An insurer providing a business with a defense can significantly reduce litigation costs, allowing the company to devote resources elsewhere. Even when coverage is disputed, the insurer’s position may influence settlement negotiations. A defendant with available insurance presents a different settlement landscape than one funding the litigation entirely out of pocket. Conversely, unresolved coverage disputes can complicate negotiations if the parties disagree about who will ultimately bear the financial burden of a resolution.

Coordination between litigation counsel and coverage counsel is another often-overlooked consideration that can pose pitfalls. For example, positions that strengthen the defense on liability may unintentionally undermine a coverage position if they characterize the underlying conduct in a way that implicates policy exclusions. While every case is different, understanding those potential intersections early helps avoid unnecessary conflicts (or worse, loss of coverage) later.

Finally, insurance should not be viewed as a reactive tool that comes into play only after significant litigation has occurred. The most effective use of insurance often happens before major strategic decisions are made. Early policy review, timely notice, and coordination among the business’s legal team can preserve options that may not be available once the litigation has progressed.

Business litigation is about more than proving claims or defenses. It is also about managing risk, controlling costs, and maximizing leverage. Insurance coverage is not merely an administrative issue to revisit after the pleadings are filed—it is an integral part of an effective litigation strategy from day one.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.