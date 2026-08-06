Beware Fake Car Insurance: You Could Be Driving Illegally Without Knowing It

Our Motoring Defence team has seen a 300% increase in motorists who have unknowingly bought insurance from so-called “ghost brokers”: fraudsters selling invalid or manipulated policies that leave drivers completely exposed.

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Imagine being pulled over by the police – completely confident you’re insured – only to be told your policy is fake.

Your car is seized. You’re facing fines, penalty points, and even a criminal record.

Our Motoring Defence team has seen a 300% increase in motorists who have unknowingly bought insurance from so-called “ghost brokers”: fraudsters selling invalid or manipulated policies that leave drivers completely exposed.

Transport and Motoring Defence Law Associate Solicitor Georgina Power examines how these scams operate, what happens if your insurance isn’t valid, and the steps you can take to protect yourself.

How these scams work

Ghost brokers are sophisticated and often convincing. Here’s how they catch people out:

Completely fake certificates

Some ghost brokers produce insurance certificates that are entirely fabricated but designed to look authentic

Some ghost brokers produce insurance certificates that are entirely fabricated but designed to look authentic Altered genuine policies

Others obtain a legitimate policy from a real insurer using false information, such as incorrect addresses or driving experience, and then provide the victim with a manipulated version of the certificate

Others obtain a legitimate policy from a real insurer using false information, such as incorrect addresses or driving experience, and then provide the victim with a manipulated version of the certificate Cancelled policies

In some cases, a valid policy is purchased on the driver’s behalf but is cancelled shortly afterward. The scammer keeps the payment, leaving the driver uninsured.

In every case, the result is the same. You are legally driving without insurance.

In my experience as a solicitor, ghost brokers often target younger drivers, new motorists and those struggling with the rising cost of insurance.

Fraudsters know that these groups are more likely to be attracted by policies that appear significantly cheaper than the market rate. Unfortunately, what looks like a bargain can end up being far more expensive once enforcement action is taken.

Five signs of fake insurance

Watch out for these red flags:

Unusually low prices

Policies that are significantly cheaper than other quotes may indicate a scam

Policies that are significantly cheaper than other quotes may indicate a scam Social media or WhatsApp-only deals

Brokers who advertise exclusively on platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, or Facebook, or who only provide a personal mobile number or generic email, should be treated with caution

Brokers who advertise exclusively on platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, or Facebook, or who only provide a personal mobile number or generic email, should be treated with caution Suspicious payment requests

Requests to pay in cash or via bank transfer to a personal account rather than through a secure online portal or official company account are a red flag

Requests to pay in cash or via bank transfer to a personal account rather than through a secure online portal or official company account are a red flag Unprofessional advertising

Poorly written adverts, missing contact information, lack of a UK landline, or no physical address can signal a fraudulent broker

Poorly written adverts, missing contact information, lack of a UK landline, or no physical address can signal a fraudulent broker High-pressure sales tactics

Brokers who push for immediate payment or insist on making quick decisions are often attempting to rush victims into scams

If you recognise any of these signs, it’s worth checking your policy immediately.

What happens if your insurance isn’t valid?

This is where many drivers are caught out.

Even if you didn’t realise the policy was fake, the law still treats you as uninsured.

That means you could face:

A fine of £300 and six penalty points on your licence

Vehicle seizure or impoundment

Disqualification from driving

Criminal prosecution, which can result in a criminal record

As well as potentially disqualifying you from driving for this offence, you could still be disqualified through the ‘totting up’ system.

Even if you have been issued a certificate, if it turns out to be forged or invalid, you’re still legally uninsured. The police and insurance regulators treat these cases very seriously.

Read more about the offence of driving without insurance, and how we can help.

How to protect yourself

Taking a few simple steps can prevent serious consequences:

Check the company on the FCA register

Check that the company is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) using the FCA Firm Checker. If using a broker, ensure they are members of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA).

Check that the company is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) using the FCA Firm Checker. If using a broker, ensure they are members of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA). Verify your policy directly with the insurer

Use official contact details—not those provided by the broker

Use official contact details—not those provided by the broker Check your vehicle’s insurance status

In the UK, you can use the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) online tool to confirm that your vehicle is genuinely insured.

In the UK, you can use the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) online tool to confirm that your vehicle is genuinely insured. Be cautious with social media offers

Especially “exclusive deals” or limited-time offers

Especially “exclusive deals” or limited-time offers Report anything suspicious

If you suspect a broker is illegitimate, report them to Action Fraud and the platform where the policy was advertised

Already affected by fake insurance? Act quickly

If you’ve discovered your insurance may not be valid, or you’ve already been stopped by the police, don’t ignore it.

These situations can escalate quickly, and what you do next can make a significant difference.

Early legal advice can:

Help protect your licence

Reduce or challenge penalties

Support your case if you were genuinely misled

If you think you may have been affected by fake insurance, even if you’re unsure, it’s important to get advice now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.