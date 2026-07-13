UK insurance regulation continues to evolve in 2026, with the PRA and FCA balancing a range of priorities. This article provides a comprehensive table of regulatory initiatives that are currently engaging insurers the most, helping compliance teams manage the evolving regulatory landscape.

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UK insurance regulation continues to evolve in 2026, with the PRA and FCA balancing a range of priorities. To help compliance teams manage this, we have prepared a table with the regulatory initiatives that seem to be engaging insurers the most.

The table is not exhaustive. If there are areas that you would like included in future editions of the table, or if you would like our fuller list (which is quite a lot longer), please do get in touch.

Insurance regulation: current areas of focus (July 2026)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.