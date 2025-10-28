The History Of Guernsey's Insurance Industry Revealed In New Book

Former Guernsey International Insurance Association (GIIA) Chairman and insurance industry stalwart Nick Wild has written a book detailing the development of Guernsey's international insurance industry.

Titled: History of the development of international insurance business in Guernsey 1975-2025, the book details the growth and development of insurance business in Guernsey, from providing protection for the island's agriculture, horticulture, quarrying and shipping industries, through to the modern day where Guernsey is very much at the forefront of insurance innovation designed to protect and support international business.

Nick, who had a career spanning 40 years in the industry, also details the role that GIIA and the financial services regulator the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) played in the industry's development, which have contributed to Guernsey's position as Europe's largest captive domicile and a diversified but specialist centre for insurance and reinsurance.

Nick said: "Researching this book has really been a pleasure. I wanted to record the last 50 years development of this important sector of Guernsey's finance industry whilst the people who helped shape it were accessible to me.

"As a result the book contains contributions from many industry experts on the island, including four directors of insurance at the GFSC. Guernsey Finance, the island's promotional agency for the island's financial services sector, has also contributed to the text. I'm also grateful to Titan Wealth for their support."

Guernsey Finance Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant said: "Nick has been instrumental in the successful development of Guernsey's international insurance industry for more than four decades, which gives him a unique insight into how the industry has shaped itself since the 1970s and 80s, when Guernsey took its first steps to becoming an international finance centre.

"I firmly believe this book is essential reading for anyone interested in the insurance industry or working within it. It's also wonderful that proceeds of the book will be used by the Guernsey International Insurance Association to support and educate the next generation of insurance experts."

Publication of the book has been sponsored by Titan Wealth and copies were provided as a gift to all the speakers at the recent Airmic GIIA Guernsey conference.

To purchase a copy of Nick's book, email your postal address to Nick.Wild@wild.co.gg.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.