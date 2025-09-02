Guernsey's Insurance Industry "Leading The Way" At Second Airmic Conference

The Airmic Guernsey Conference returns to showcase the island's expert insurance sector, jointly organised by Airmic, the Association of Insurance and Risk Managers in Industry, and Guernsey Finance.

Titled Leading the way in international risk financing, the conference will feature speakers, panels and breakout sessions from industry professionals to discuss the island's specialist insurance sector.

The day will open with keynote speaker Dr Jo Salter MBE, founding partner of Temple Law AI and former Director of Global Transformative Leadership at PwC. As the UK's first female fast jet pilot, her address will focus on her experiences in leadership, resilience and high performance.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other professionals from across the insurance sector spectrum and participate in two rounds of breakout sessions. The first will cover the topics of captive case studies, climate risks and AI in the workplace, followed by lunch and a plenary session titled Captives in the mainstream.

The second breakout session will explore geopolitics, employee benefits in captives and cyber risks, preceding the closing remarks from Chairman of the Guernsey International Insurance Association, James Stewart. A relaxed gala dinner will take place in the evening.

Rupert Pleasant, CEO of Guernsey Finance, said: "We are delighted to be hosting this year's conference jointly with Airmic.

"Guernsey has long been a pioneer in the insurance sector, as the creator of the Protected Cell Company structure and Europe's leading captive domicile.

"This event is an exceptional way to bring the industry together and continue to drive that innovation.

"Guernsey is recognised as a safe, stable and secure location for risk financing due to its robust regulatory regime, with many flexible solutions across the sector."

Registration for the event, taking place at St Pierre Park Hotel on Tuesday 23 September, is now open. Follow this link to register your attendance: Airmic Guernsey Conference 2025 - Guernsey Finance

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.