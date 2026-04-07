Jersey Mutual Insurance Society (Transfer) (Jersey) Law 2026 Now In Force

A first-of-its-kind Jersey law enabling Jersey Mutual Insurance Society (Society) to restructure as a company limited by guarantee has now come into force...

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A first-of-its-kind Jersey law enabling Jersey Mutual Insurance Society (Society) to restructure as a company limited by guarantee has now come into force, marking an important milestone for the island’s insurance sector.

The Jersey Mutual Insurance Society (Transfer) (Jersey) Law 2026 (Law) provides a bespoke legislative framework to support the modernisation of Jersey Mutual Insurance Society (Jersey Mutual), Jersey’s only insurance society which solely insures properties on the island.

What the law does

The Law enables the transfer of the entire business of Jersey Mutual to Jersey Mutual Insurance Society Limited, a company limited by guarantee incorporated under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. On the commencement day, all assets, liabilities, contracts, authorisations and legal relationships of the Society transfer automatically to the new company.

Importantly, regulatory permissions issued by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) continue seamlessly, and existing contractual, employment and fiduciary arrangements remain in place, ensuring continuity for policyholders, counterparties and staff.

Why this matters for Jersey Mutual

Jersey Mutual was originally incorporated by statute in 1908 and has historically been governed by a framework that required ministerial approval for changes to its corporate structure. While appropriate at the time, this structure limited the organisation’s ability to respond efficiently to evolving regulatory expectations and market developments.

The new corporate form preserves Jersey Mutual’s mutual ethos, with policyholders continuing to constitute the membership of the organisation, while providing greater autonomy over governance and decision-making. This enables Jersey Mutual to operate in a more agile and effective manner, comply with the constantly evolving insurance regulatory framework and attract directors with specialist expertise, whilst continuing to deliver high-quality services to its members.

Wider significance for Jersey

This legislation is entirely novel in Jersey and demonstrates the island’s ability to develop targeted, innovative legal solutions to support locally significant institutions. By adopting a corporate structure commonly used by mutual societies in the UK, the law aligns Jersey’s insurance framework with established international practice while remaining tailored to local needs.

While the legislation is specific to Jersey Mutual, it provides a useful illustration of how bespoke Jersey law can be used to support governance reform for regulated or member-based organisations where legacy structures are no longer fit for purpose.

Our role

We advised Jersey Mutual on the drafting of the Law, working closely with Jersey Mutual and relevant stakeholders, including the legislative drafter’s office, the law officers’ department and the JFSC, throughout the legislative process.

The matter was led by Regulatory & Risk Advisory partner Sian Langley, supported by office managing and Corporate partner Jonathan Heaney and Corporate senior counsel Ruth Donnellan, reflecting the close collaboration between our Regulatory & Risk Advisory and Corporate teams on complex, market-leading projects.

Commentary

Sian Langley commented:

'This law coming into force marks an important step forward for Jersey Mutual and for Jersey’s insurance market more broadly. It provides a modern, flexible governance framework while safeguarding the mutual principles that are central to Jersey Mutual’s identity. It is also a strong example of Jersey’s ability to innovate legislatively in response to evolving regulatory and market demands.'

The new framework may be of interest to other insurers, mutuals and regulated entities considering governance reform or restructuring in Jersey, particularly where continuity and regulatory certainty are key considerations.

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