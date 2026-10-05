Modern Parenting Pressures May Be Driving Rise In Court Disputes Over Children, Lawyer Warns

Applications for court orders to resolve disagreements about children have more than doubled over the past decade

Growing pressure on parents to make the "right" decisions for their children, combined with increasingly complex family arrangements, may be contributing to a sharp rise in family court disputes, according to lawyers at Irwin Mitchell.

The comments follow Ministry of Justice figures showing applications for Specific Issue Orders (SIOs) rose by 133% over the past decade, from 6,637 in 2015 to 14,831 in 2025.

SIOs are used when separated parents cannot agree on issues relating to a child's upbringing, including schooling, medical treatment, holidays and relocation.

Jennifer Pollock, a Partner in Irwin Mitchell's Family Law team, said the increase reflected the growing complexity of modern family life rather than a greater willingness among parents to litigate.

"Parents today are navigating a huge amount of information about what is supposedly the 'right' choice for a child. Social media, parenting forums and online advice can create additional pressure around decisions involving education, healthcare and wellbeing. "Where separated parents already have communication difficulties, those pressures can make it harder to reach agreement."

Jennifer said changing working patterns and increased geographic mobility were also creating new challenges for families after separation.

"People increasingly move for work, relationships and lifestyle reasons. Following separation, one parent may wish to relocate closer to family support networks or childcare help, while changing workplace expectations and return-to-office requirements can affect arrangements that once worked well. "These situations can create difficult questions about where a child should live, schooling and maintaining relationships with both parents."

She added that technology may also be contributing to conflict.

"Separated parents are now able to communicate with each other constantly through messaging apps and email. While that can be positive, it can also mean disagreements escalate more quickly and leave little time for reflection. "Often the issue that reaches court isn't the only issue. Disputes about schooling, holidays or medical treatment can sometimes reflect wider communication difficulties or unresolved conflict following separation."

Jennifer urged parents to explore alternatives to litigation wherever possible.

"Court proceedings are sometimes necessary, but they can be lengthy, costly and emotionally demanding. They also don't always address the underlying issues that caused the disagreement in the first place. "There are many cases where court intervention is entirely appropriate and necessary, particularly where there are safeguarding concerns or important decisions affecting a child's welfare. We regularly advise parents on when an application to the court is needed and when alternative approaches may achieve a better outcome. "Mediation remains an important option, but there are a range of non-court dispute resolution approaches available. The earlier parents seek support, the greater the chance of resolving issues constructively and keeping the focus on their children's needs."

Irwin Mitchell recently became the first UK law firm to partner with The Co-Parenting Method(Opens in a new tab), giving eligible family law clients access to a specialist programme developed by co-parenting expert Marcie Shaoul to help separated parents reduce conflict, improve communication and make child-focused decisions, supporting the firm's wider commitment to helping families resolve disputes constructively and avoid unnecessary court proceedings where possible.

The initiative builds on Irwin Mitchell’s commitment to reducing conflict following separation. The firm shares the Children’s Commissioner for England’s open letter with clients, encouraging parents to prioritise their children’s wellbeing and avoid exposing them to unnecessary conflict wherever possible.