How Can The Court Protect My Family’s Privacy From Media Intrusion?

The Family Court has several tools to protect privacy and limit media reporting: transparency orders, which restrict what journalists and legal bloggers can publish about a case; reporting restriction orders, which can prohibit publication of specific sensitive information; and, separately, injunctions to prevent unlawful disclosure of private material by former partners or other individuals. Since 2025, journalists and legal bloggers have gained wider rights to report on family proceedings, but a presumption of anonymity for children and families still applies, and any reporting remains subject to judicial control.

How the court can protect you

For many families, the end of a relationship is stressful enough without the fear of private matters becoming public. Whether you are a business owner, professional, public figure, or simply a parent seeking to protect your family, concerns about media attention, social media commentary, and reputational harm can add significant stress to an already difficult situation.

Fortunately, the courts of England and Wales have a range of powers that can be used to protect privacy, prevent intrusive reporting, and safeguard family reputation. While the principle of open justice remains an important feature of our legal system, the courts increasingly recognise that privacy rights, particularly those involving children and family life, deserve strong protection.

The starting point: your right to privacy

The right to respect for private and family life is protected by Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which has been incorporated into domestic law through the Human Rights Act 1998. This right extends beyond celebrities and public figures and applies equally to ordinary families involved in court proceedings.

Against this sits Article 10, which protects freedom of expression and the media’s right to report on matters of public interest. Where both rights are engaged, the court must conduct a careful balancing exercise to determine which interest should prevail in the circumstances of the particular case.

Are Family Court proceedings public and how have we got here?

Historically, family proceedings were conducted largely in private, but over the last decade the push has been towards greater transparency.

In 2021, the President published the Transparency in the Family Court report concluding that there needed to be a ‘major shift in culture and process’ to increase transparency in the family courts to enhance public confidence in the family justice system, while at the same time maintaining the anonymity of those families and children who turn to it for protection. The main conclusion of the report was that ‘a period of accelerated change’ was required. The focus was on establishing a regime that permits and facilitates press and legal blogger reporting of family cases. A transparency reporting pilot in the Family Court was announced in 2022 and has since been rolled out and extended.

Since 27 January 2025, journalists and legal bloggers have been able to report on what they see and hear while attending a public law children’s case (e.g. care proceedings involving a child being removed from a family and taken into care) if a transparency order is granted. Since May 2025, this has been extended to private law children’s cases between parents in the Family Court, such as where a child should live or which school a child should attend. Journalists and legal bloggers can also request documents and speak to, and quote, people involved in children’s proceedings, but a party cannot be forced to speak to a journalist if they choose not to.

There is also an ongoing transparency pilot operating in all family courts across the country dealing with financial remedy proceedings which has been extended to January 2027 and it is intended that, in due course, the pilot scheme will be made permanent, subject to consultation with relevant stakeholders. In practice, if a transparency order is granted, the media in attendance should be able to publish the broad details of the finances of the parties but not who the parties are, where they live and/or work or details of their bank accounts etc.

There is a presumption that a transparency order, protecting the anonymity of the children and their families, will be granted unless there is a legitimate reason not to.

That development has understandably raised concerns amongst separating couples, particularly where there are sensitive financial issues, allegations of misconduct, business interests, or vulnerable children involved. But the important point is that greater transparency does not mean unrestricted publicity. Any reporting must remain subject to judicial control and anonymity protections. Information that could identify children or family members will often remain protected from publication.

Transparency orders and anonymity

If a journalist or legal blogger wishes to attend a hearing, they will need to apply to the judge for a transparency order. A Transparency Order sets out precisely what journalists can and cannot report and what documents (if any) they are entitled to see.

It typically permits reporting about the legal issues and procedural developments in the case while prohibiting publication of identifying details about the parties and children.

Judges routinely direct that:

Names must not be published.

Children’s names and dates of birth must not be identified.

Addresses, schools and workplaces remain confidential.

Information likely to lead to “jigsaw identification” cannot be disclosed.

The protection extends beyond direct naming. Even information which could enable a reader to work out the identity of a family may be restricted. Recent cases continue to demonstrate the courts’ willingness to grant anonymity where necessary to protect children and family life.

Reporting restriction orders

Where there is a real risk of harmful publicity, the court may also impose reporting restrictions.

A Reporting Restriction Order can prohibit publication of specific information and may extend to traditional media, online publications and social media platforms. The purpose is to prevent identification of protected individuals or disclosure of highly sensitive material.

Such orders are commonly sought where:

Children are involved.

Allegations of abuse are being investigated.

Sensitive medical information is in issue.

There is a significant risk of reputational harm.

Publicity could undermine the administration of justice.

Breaching a reporting restriction order can amount to contempt of court and carry serious consequences.

Injunctions against unlawful disclosure

Sometimes the threat comes not from journalists but from former partners, acquaintances or individuals who threaten to release private information.

In these situations the court may grant an injunction preventing disclosure of confidential or private material.

The cause of action is often founded upon misuse of private information, breach of confidence, or harassment. The courts regularly intervene to prevent publication of:

Private photographs.

Financial information.

Medical records.

Personal correspondence.

Information relating to intimate relationships.

The High Court has shown a willingness to grant urgent injunctions where disclosure would cause serious harm and where damages alone would not provide an adequate remedy.

In deciding whether to grant relief, the court will again weigh Article 8 privacy rights against Article 10 freedom of expression rights. Where the information is genuinely private and publication serves little public interest, the balance will frequently favour protection.

Protecting business and professional reputation

For many family law clients, the concern is not simply embarrassment but commercial damage.

Professionals, entrepreneurs, company directors and senior executives may worry that publicity surrounding family proceedings could affect client relationships, business transactions or professional standing.

Whilst the status of the individual alone will not justify secrecy, courts recognise that unnecessary public exposure can have serious consequences. Applications for anonymity or reporting restrictions may therefore focus on demonstrating:

The legitimate expectation of privacy.

The absence of genuine public interest in publication.

The potential impact on children.

The disproportionate damage that disclosure may cause.

The more detailed and evidence-based the application, the stronger the prospect of obtaining protection.

What about social media?

One of the greatest modern challenges is the speed at which information spreads online.

The existence of court proceedings does not entitle parties to comment freely about the case on social media. Family proceedings remain subject to strict rules about disclosure and publication. Inappropriate posting can itself amount to contempt of court and may damage a party’s position within the proceedings. Where there is evidence that someone intends to publish private family information online, urgent applications can often be made to obtain injunctive relief before disclosure occurs.

Practical steps if you are concerned about privacy

If media intrusion or reputational damage is a concern, it is important to raise the issue early with your legal advisers.

Potential protective measures may include:

Applying for anonymity.

Seeking reporting restrictions.

Requesting amendments to a Transparency Order.

Applying for injunctive relief.

Taking action against misuse of private information.

Obtaining specialist reputation management advice where appropriate.

Consideration should be given to non-court options such as family mediation, arbitration, or private FDRs (a form of negotiation hearing during which a senior barrister/solicitor or retired judge is paid to oversee a case and provide a non-binding opinion). These options are private and closed to the media and public. If that is not an option, you can express your objections to the judge and early intervention is often critical. Once information enters the public domain, complete protection can become significantly more difficult.

Conclusion

Despite recent moves towards greater transparency in the Family Court, privacy remains a fundamental principle of family justice. The courts continue to recognise the importance of protecting children, preserving family life and preventing unnecessary damage to reputation.

Whether through anonymity orders, reporting restrictions, transparency safeguards or urgent injunctions, the courts possess powerful tools to prevent inappropriate media intrusion. For individuals concerned about publicity arising from family proceedings, obtaining early specialist advice can make a significant difference in ensuring that private family matters remain exactly that: private.