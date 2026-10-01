The Future Of Defence: Expert Perspectives With Dave Ewing (Video)

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Welcome to our video series, "The Future of Defence: Expert Perspectives," where we explore the pivotal role of innovation in Defence Tech.

This series will bring together thought leaders and experts in the defence sector to explore the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of defence.

In this episode, we speak with Dave Ewing, Head of Technology Commercialisation at BAE Systems and lead of BAE Systems Launchpad, BAE Systems’ incubator for defence and dual-use technology companies. Having started his career as an engineer before qualifying as a patent attorney and moving into technology commercialisation, Dave brings a unique perspective on the intersection of innovation, intellectual property, venture capital and defence.

Drawing on his experience overseeing BAE Systems’ engagement with startups, SMEs and investors, Dave shares his views on how emerging technologies can successfully navigate the defence market and the role that major defence organisations can play in accelerating their adoption.