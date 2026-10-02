Law Commission Recommends Major Reform Of Burial And Cremation Law: What Families Need To Know

The Law Commission has published its final recommendations for reforming burial and cremation law in England and Wales. The final report is over 380 pages long (the summary of approximately 30 pages has also been published) and sets out 62 recommendations in total.

If implemented, the proposals would update an area of law that has developed over many years and help create a more consistent legal framework for families, funeral professionals and burial ground operators.

The recommendations seek to address several long-standing issues, including pressure on burial space, inconsistent rules governing burial grounds, and areas of uncertainty within cremation law. Although these proposals are not yet law, they represent an important step towards modernising the legal framework surrounding funerals and burial arrangements.

They also form part of the Law Commission’s wider review of funerary law, which extends beyond traditional burial and cremation. You can read more about these wider proposals in our previous article, Beyond Burial and Cremation: A Guide to Modern Funeral and Memorial Alternatives in the UK.

Why reform is needed

The current law governing burial and cremation has developed over many decades through different pieces of legislation. As a result, the rules are not always consistent, particularly where different organisations manage burial grounds. This can create uncertainty for families and those responsible for providing funeral services.

Another significant challenge is the growing shortage of burial space, particularly in parts of England and Wales where demand is highest. The Law Commission’s recommendations aim to provide a more consistent legal framework while balancing the need to protect existing graves, respect the wishes of families, and ensure burial grounds can continue to serve local communities.

The Law Commission has described the proposals as intended to modernise and simplify burial and cremation law, providing clearer and more consistent safeguards for bereaved families while responding to the shortage of burial space, the complexities of Victorian-era legislation, and the diversity of religious and cultural practices in modern Britain.

The review also considers practical issues affecting cremation services, with the aim of providing greater legal clarity and improving protections for bereaved families. While the Government will now consider the recommendations, any future reforms could have a significant impact on how burial and cremation are regulated in England and Wales.

At A Glance – Key Recommendations

The Law Commission has made several recommendations that are intended to modernise the current legal framework while improving consistency and protections for bereaved families. These include:

Consistent standards for burial grounds through clearer rules on record keeping, burial rights, maintenance and burial depths, including a minimum requirement that bodies be buried no less than two feet below the level of the adjoining ground.

A new framework for grave reuse, allowing more burial grounds to apply for powers to reuse graves where strict legal safeguards are met. Under the proposals, a period of 100 years would need to elapse after the last burial before a grave could be reused, an increase from the current 75 years.

New safeguards for cremation are recommended, including a requirement for crematoria to check at least two pieces of identifying information about the deceased and to fit two identification plates to each coffin, one on the lid and one at the base, to help prevent mistaken cremation. Under the proposals, joint cremation of two people would only be permitted with both applicants’ written consent, public authorities would be barred from using it in most circumstances.

The cremation of unidentified bodies or body parts would no longer be permitted since that would prevent any prospect of future identification and may hinder any criminal investigation.

Greater protection for war graves and service personnel graves, helping preserve sites of historical and national importance.

The ability to reopen some long-closed burial grounds, which could help increase burial space in areas facing shortages.

These recommendations are designed to provide greater clarity while recognising the importance of treating the deceased with dignity and respecting the wishes of families.

What could this mean for families?

If the recommendations are adopted, families could benefit from a clearer and more consistent legal framework during what is often a very difficult time. Standardised rules across burial grounds would make it easier to understand the rights and responsibilities involved, regardless of where a burial takes place.

This report concludes the first sub-project of the Law Commission’s wider review, Burial and Cremation. A final report on the second sub-project, addressing the regulation of new funerary methods, along with draft legislation, will be published shortly. Work on the third sub-project, Rights and Obligations Relating to Funerary Methods, Funerals and Remains, will begin shortly. The Law Commission intends to publish, by mid-2028, a report on recommendations for reform in this area, together with a draft Bill giving effect to the recommendations from both this report and the third sub-project. However, it is important to remember that these are just recommendations rather than changes to the law yet. Ultimately, it is for the Government to review and consider the recommendations for reform.