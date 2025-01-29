S4:E8 – Championing The North East: 'Fear Less, Do More' With John Holmes (Video)

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options.
In this episode of ‘Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with John Holmes, Chairman of Bernicia, who shares stories from his extensive career which has stemmed from his passion and love for the North East.
Originally published December 12, 2024.
