S4:E8 – Championing The North East: 'Fear Less, Do More' With John Holmes (Video)

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with John Holmes, Chairman of Bernicia, who shares stories from his extensive career which has stemmed from his passion and love for the North East. John discusses the challenges and successes of North East regeneration projects, his involvement in tourism and other initiatives and why he values a holistic approach to community development.

Originally published December 12, 2024.

