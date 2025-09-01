ASA Says "Game Over" To Sexualised Anime Ads Targeting UK Viewers

A recent ASA ruling has illustrated the dangers that may lurk in translations, as well as in representations that might be acceptable in some territories but not in the UK.

The CAP Code states that marketing communications must not portray or represent anyone who is, or seems to be, under 18 years of age in a sexual way. It also states that marketing communications must not contain anything likely to cause serious or widespread offence, or include gender stereotypes that are likely to cause harm or offence.

Three paid-for YouTube ads for CTW Inc, a video game company that operates the G123 gaming platform, appeared in June 2025:

The first ad featured an image of two anime girls, both with large eyes and open mouths. Both looked at the viewer over naked shoulders. Text below stated, "Official High School [...] All rise for the gentlemen's harem [...] titillating browser game. Don't look away!".

The second ad featured an image of three anime girls, all with large eyes and two with rosy cheeks. Text in the image stated, "boobtastic game", "Get your hands full!" and "high school". Text below stated, "A New Boobtastic Game Is Here [...]".

The third ad featured an image of an anime girl with large eyes and an open mouth. The profile of her large breast was visible. Her thigh, buttock, and string-style knickers were partially obscured by the word "SUMMER". Other text in the image stated, "HIGHSCHOOL". Text alongside the image stated, "A New Boobtastic Game is Here" and "All rise for the gentlemen's harem [...] titillating browser game. Don't look away!".

Not altogether unsurprisingly, three people complained to the ASA, arguing that the ads were irresponsible, offensive, and harmful.

When contacted, CTW withdrew the ads immediately. They acknowledged that the ads did not conform to UK advertising standards and societal expectations. They stated that they were reinforcing their review and approval processes and would take steps to comply with the CAP Code in the future.

CTW is a Japanese company and said that the ads were based on a Japanese anime TV series called "High School DxD", which is well-known globally. They provided evidence of its popularity outside of Japan. Their aim had been to reproduce its tone and themes, which were playful and parodic.

They said that a humorous emphasis on breasts had long been part of the anime series and gave examples. A Japanese term used in comedic anime and manga to evoke light-hearted amusement in an exaggerated way had been translated into English as "boobtastic". CTW Inc has since recognised that it would not be perceived in the same way in the UK, and they would avoid such expressions in the future.

They also explained that "harem" was an established theme from the series and also used in related merchandise. They said it was another part of the series' comedic tone and had long been used in its promotional material. Their intention had been to reflect that, rather than to sexualise the content of their ad.

CTW Inc said that their ads were intended to reproduce faithfully established elements from the original anime series as appreciated by its fanbase, including its tone, humour, and motifs, not to sexualise the content. They provided examples of promotional material for, and merchandise from, the anime series that had been drawn on in their ads.

The ASA told CTW Inc to ensure that their future ads were socially responsible and did not cause serious or widespread offence, and not to feature harmful gender stereotypes by objectifying and sexualising women. It also told them not to represent anyone who was, or seemed to be, under 18 years of age in a sexual way.

It is not surprising that the ASA ruled against them, and it serves as a warning to advertisers to make sure that they test their advertising strategy in a new territory before launching. In particular, we advise interactive entertainment companies to take care when using images and ideas from their video games, especially if they have higher age ratings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.