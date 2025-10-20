ARTICLE
20 October 2025

In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 20 – In The Course Of Employment? (Podcast)

Lewis Silkin

Contributor

United Kingdom Employment and HR
Colin Leckey and Tarun Tawakley
Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10 minute coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.

In this episode, Colin and Tarun discuss when we might expect the Employment Rights Bill to receive royal assent, the changes you might need to make to your settlement agreement from this month and an EAT decision on what acting in the course of employment means.

  • Click here to listen to the podcast on Spotify.
  • Click here to listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.
  • Click here to access the podcast transcript.

Colin Leckey
Tarun Tawakley
