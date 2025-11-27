ARTICLE
27 November 2025

UK NanoSafety Group Publishes Updated Guidance On Working Safely With Nanomaterials

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

United Kingdom Employment and HR
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
The United Kingdom (UK) NanoSafety Group (UKNSG) has published the third edition of its guidance entitled "Working Safely with Nanomaterials in Research & Development." The guidance is intended to provide help and support to research laboratories in industry, research, and training organizations and academia on how to comply with their occupational health and safety legal obligations. The guidance also includes additional information to help improve health and safety systems when working with nanomaterials. UKNSG notes that the guidance "may go further than the minimum required to comply with the law." UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) scientists have been working as part of UKNSG. The guidance notes that it is provided for informational purposes only, and it is not intended as a substitute for the statutory requirements for workplace health and safety management.

