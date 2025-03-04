ARTICLE
4 March 2025

Employing Apprentices: Top Tips For Success (Podcast)

Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Why can't you just use a standard employment contract for an apprentice? Must parents sign the contract as well? Who should manage your apprentices...
Abi Frederick and Saffron O'Gorman
Why can't you just use a standard employment contract for an apprentice? Must parents sign the contract as well? Who should manage your apprentices and what are the legal risks when the apprenticeship comes to an end? Join our two apprenticeship experts, Abi Frederick and Saffron O'Gorman, as they answer these questions and more in their conversation about the top tips for employing apprentices.

Read our previous insight on Apprenticeships jurisdictional variations here.

