Back To School—Employment Law Blogs You May Have Missed Over The Summer

As we move into the autumn and refocus on business priorities, now is a great time to catch up on key employment law developments that may have slipped under the radar over the summer holiday period. Below is a selection of our recent blogs, grouped by theme to help you quickly find what matters most to your organisation.

Legislative shifts and strategic planning

UK Employment Rights Bill: more preparation time, but no time to lose

A closer look at the extended implementation timeline, and why employers should act now to prepare. Read more →

UK employment developments Q3 and Q4

Our six-month snapshot calendar outlines key dates and upcoming changes. Read more →

UK non-disclosure agreements under the spotlight

NDAs are facing a wave of reform, prompting employers to reassess how they manage sensitive workplace issues. Read more →

Revision of European Works Councils Directive nears final approval

What the revised Directive means for multinationals operating across Europe. Read more →

UK family-friendly reforms

A fresh start for parental leave: what employers need to know

A practical guide to the UK's proposed overhaul of parental leave, including key takeaways for HR teams. Read more →

Discrimination

Comparing U.S. and UK approaches to religious expression at work

Regulators and courts in both the U.S. and UK have been seeking to navigate the complex balance between employees' rights to religious expression and employers' interests. Read more →

Data and transparency

Welcome news for employers on data protection

Recent UK developments ease compliance burdens for employers handling employee data. Read more →

EU Pay Transparency Readiness Study 2025: what employers need to know

Our latest research reveals how prepared EU employers are for upcoming pay transparency obligations, and what steps they need to take now. Read more →

Subscribing to our global Employment blog

From cross-border perspective pieces such as our U.S./UK comparison on religious expression in the workplace to our EU-wide analysis of the revised EWC Directive and focused briefings on domestic reforms like the UK Employment Rights Bill, our global Employment blog brings the full breadth of our network directly to your inbox. Each post is clearly titled with the relevant jurisdictions, allowing you to identify at a glance the updates most critical to your organisation. Subscribe today to stay ahead of emerging trends, legislative changes, and strategic insights, all curated by our global Employment team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.